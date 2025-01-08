ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Oxford Dictionary has added new foreign language words: what is it about

Oxford Dictionary has added new foreign language words: what is it about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109421 views

Seven new Korean words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary, including “dalgona” and “maknae”. This reflects the growing influence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world.

Seven new Korean words have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary. This reflects the growing presence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world. This was reported by The Korea Herald, according to UNN.

Details 

In particular, in the December 2024 update, seven Korean words were added to the dictionary: dalgona, hyung, noraebang, maknae, jjigae, tteokbokki, and pansori.

As indicated, this is not the first time Korean words have been added to the Oxford Dictionary. For example, in 2021, 26 Korean terms were added to the dictionary, including K-drama, Hallyu, mukbang, and daebak.

Among this year's seven new terms, “dalgona” is defined as “a Korean confection made by adding baking soda to melted sugar, usually sold by street vendors as a flat disk with a simple shape such as a heart, star, etc. cut into its surface.” This delicacy is well known to fans of the TV series “The Squid Game,” where one of the games was cutting out dalgona shapes.

As an example of the word's use in a sentence, the dictionary presents an article from the Boston Globe from October 2022: “Netflix just released 'The Squid Game,' a Korean hit that has fans flocking to dalgona candy. Many have turned to TikTok to recreate the inexpensive sweet treat.

Another addition is that “maknae” is defined as “the youngest person in a family or group; (now) in particular, the youngest member of a K-pop band.

The dictionary is reportedly already considering more Korean words for future updates, including “haenyeo” (female divers from Jeju Island), “ajumma” (middle-aged women), and “bingsu” (shaved ice dessert).

Recall 

The Oxford Dictionary chose the term “brain rot” as the word of the year 2024 after 37 thousand people voted. The term describes the deterioration of mental health due to excessive consumption of online content.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
south-koreaSouth Korea
