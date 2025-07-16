New package of sanctions against Russia gains momentum in US Congress - Lindsey Graham

On Tuesday, July 15, US Senator Lindsey Graham announced that the bill for a new package of sanctions against Russia is gaining increasingly broad support in the House of Representatives. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's page on the social network X (Twitter).

Details

In his post, Lindsey Graham noted that the number of co-authors of the document reached 88, with them being evenly represented from both parties.

Thus, the initiative was joined by the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, who, according to Graham, has significant authority on national security issues and cooperation with President Donald Trump.

According to the senator, support for the bill, which will give US President Donald Trump a "congressional leverage" to potentially stop the bloodshed, continues to grow.

"Support for our bill continues to grow, which will give President Trump a sledgehammer from Congress, if necessary, to end this bloody slaughter," Graham wrote.

Context

In early May, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he had the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that would introduce new "crushing" sanctions against Russia and tariffs for countries that buy its oil, gas, and other key products, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not begin serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

US Senators advertised a bipartisan bill that would give President Trump powerful sanctions against Russia. This comes amid Trump's cooling relations with Putin and the US president's readiness to increase pressure on Russia.