Occupiers transfer weapons seized from Ukrainians to their army's needs - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, weapons are being massively seized from local residents for further use by Russian military personnel. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In the TOT, "Rosgvardia" militants are massively seizing smoothbore weapons from civilians, mostly 12-gauge. After that, they are handed over to the invaders - to combat Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. - the post says.

It is noted that recently more than 240 units of weapons seized from residents were handed over to the Russian army.

"We advise Ukrainians in the TOT not to keep weapons at home - hide them in caches. Do not give away what may be needed at a crucial moment," the CNR added.

