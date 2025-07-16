$41.840.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers transfer weapons seized from Ukrainians to their army's needs - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian military personnel are massively seizing smoothbore weapons from civilians. More than 240 units have already been handed over to the invaders for use against Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

Occupiers transfer weapons seized from Ukrainians to their army's needs - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, weapons are being massively seized from local residents for further use by Russian military personnel. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In the TOT, "Rosgvardia" militants are massively seizing smoothbore weapons from civilians, mostly 12-gauge. After that, they are handed over to the invaders - to combat Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

- the post says.

It is noted that recently more than 240 units of weapons seized from residents were handed over to the Russian army.

"We advise Ukrainians in the TOT not to keep weapons at home - hide them in caches. Do not give away what may be needed at a crucial moment," the CNR added.

Recall

Occupiers in Luhansk region force vocational school students to practice at a local prosthetic factory. This is due to the need for prostheses for Russian soldiers returning from the war without limbs.

In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNS01.07.25, 19:26 • 2612 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Luhansk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
