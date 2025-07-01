Russian invaders are preparing a new generation of drone operators in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in Luhansk region, 20 children took part in the so-called "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," UNN writes with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

The Russian occupation army continues to militarize youth in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, schoolchildren from Luhansk region: more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship" at the Dahl Luhansk University. - the CNS message states.

It is reported that the competition was organized by "Movement of the First" and the Russian occupation "Ministry of Sports."

Under the guise of sports and "technical education," they are taught skills in working with drones - tools of war. In modern battles, drones are critically important, and the Kremlin openly trains new operators starting from school. - noted the CNS.

According to the "curriculum," children are taught to assemble, program, and control drones that can be used for reconnaissance, artillery spotting, or direct strikes.

For "success" - the final in Sochi, at the "Sirius" center, where the Kremlin plans to select loyal youth from the temporarily occupied territories - warned the CNS.

Addition

The US Congress presented a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children. American parliamentarians demand the return of the children before any peace agreement is concluded.