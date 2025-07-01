$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 13731 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 40756 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 42784 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100412 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 59707 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 60508 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 153940 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129156 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 59788 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116000 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 100412 views
In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 235 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and operate drones used for military purposes. For "success," participation in the final in Sochi is promised, where loyal youth from the TOT will be selected.

In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNS

Russian invaders are preparing a new generation of drone operators in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in Luhansk region, 20 children took part in the so-called "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," UNN writes with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

The Russian occupation army continues to militarize youth in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, schoolchildren from Luhansk region: more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship" at the Dahl Luhansk University.

- the CNS message states.

It is reported that the competition was organized by "Movement of the First" and the Russian occupation "Ministry of Sports."

Under the guise of sports and "technical education," they are taught skills in working with drones - tools of war. In modern battles, drones are critically important, and the Kremlin openly trains new operators starting from school.

- noted the CNS.

According to the "curriculum," children are taught to assemble, program, and control drones that can be used for reconnaissance, artillery spotting, or direct strikes.

For "success" - the final in Sochi, at the "Sirius" center, where the Kremlin plans to select loyal youth from the temporarily occupied territories

- warned the CNS.

Addition

The US Congress presented a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children. American parliamentarians demand the return of the children before any peace agreement is concluded.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Luhansk Oblast
United States Congress
United States
Tesla
