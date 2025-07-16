US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedent

United States Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding the war in Ukraine and warned Putin against making a mistake, recalling how Iran was once severely punished for disobeying the US. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of Republican Lindsey Graham on his page on the social network X.

American Senator Lindsey Graham is confident that if Putin ignores the 50-day ultimatum, serious consequences await Russia. In particular, Washington will impose duties of up to 100% on countries that buy cheap Russian oil and support Putin's war machine, which will hit the dictator's most painful spot.

If Putin and others are asking what will happen on day 51, I would advise them to call the Ayatollah (Iran's supreme leader — Ed.). If I were a country buying cheap Russian oil and supporting Putin's war machine, I would take President Trump at his word - the politician warned.

According to the senator, Trump's statement yesterday about the supply of American weapons, paid for by Europeans, to Ukraine through NATO "was good news."

According to Graham, this scenario is very similar to the situation with Iran, when after the collapse of the nuclear deal, the US administration dealt a serious economic blow, which turned into a crisis for the country.

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions.

The US administration is trying to combine pressure and diplomacy to force Putin to negotiate and end the war. At the same time, the new 50-day deadline raises questions: why are the terms not shortened, but on the contrary extended, said Serhiy Leshchenko, a freelance adviser to the head of the President's Office, on the telethon.

