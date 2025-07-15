Trump said that 50 days of waiting before imposing sanctions against Russia is "not very long"

US President Donald Trump rejected the idea that waiting 50 days to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine is too long, UNN reports with reference to AP.

I don't think 50 days is too long, and the term could be shorter. - said the US President.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.