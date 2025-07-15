Trump said that 50 days of waiting before imposing sanctions against Russia is "not very long"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump believes that 50 days to impose sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine is not too long. He previously announced strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine during this period.
US President Donald Trump rejected the idea that waiting 50 days to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine is too long, UNN reports with reference to AP.
I don't think 50 days is too long, and the term could be shorter.
Earlier
US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.