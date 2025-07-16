$41.840.05
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 12752 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 65461 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 102025 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 62635 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 96825 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 63429 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 111086 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75985 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 103055 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77173 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 65461 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing Zuckerberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Larry Ellison for the first time took second place among the world's richest people, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg. This happened after the rise in Oracle Corp shares, which increased his fortune to $251.2 billion.

Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing Zuckerberg

Larry Ellison has for the first time become the second richest person in the world, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg. This happened after a sharp increase in the value of Oracle Corp shares, which increased Ellison's net worth to $251.2 billion. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Oracle Corporation emerged among the key winners as investors poured money into artificial intelligence companies.

Since ChatGPT went public in November 2022, the company's shares have almost tripled, but particularly rapid growth has been observed in the last three months: since the end of April, shares have risen by more than 90% due to a sharp increase in revenue and the conclusion of key partnership agreements

- the post says.

According to the publication, Oracle shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday, July 15, amid news that the US government would allow chipmakers, including Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., to export some semiconductors to China, lifting restrictions imposed during the Biden presidency. This allowed 80-year-old Ellison to overtake Mark Zuckerberg in the Bloomberg wealth index.

In just the last few months, Oracle has signed tens of billions of dollars in cloud computing contracts and announced the development of gigawatt data center capacities to serve enterprise customers, including OpenAI, which earlier this month leased a huge amount of additional capacity as part of the Stargate initiative with SoftBank Group Corp.

- Bloomberg writes.

According to the Bloomberg wealth index, Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world with a fortune of $357.8 billion.

Recall

The wealth of the world's 3,000 billionaires increased by $6.5 trillion over a decade, which is equivalent to 14.6% of global production. The richest 1% earned $33.9 trillion, which could overcome global poverty 22 times over.

Elon Musk proposes Tesla investors fund xAI15.07.25, 09:45 • 3622 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Larry Ellison
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
China
Tesla
