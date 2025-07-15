Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 49138 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 90158 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 54504 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 89042 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 61318 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 109756 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 75679 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 102196 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77041 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 57232 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian FederationJuly 15, 12:44 PM • 35448 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 28775 views
Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings01:31 PM • 20714 views
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passport03:43 PM • 15309 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 15117 views
Publications
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?06:14 PM • 5574 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules04:31 PM • 15233 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 49138 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 90158 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP KuzminykhJuly 15, 10:23 AM • 89042 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denis Shmyhal
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 11170 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 28870 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 65702 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 71170 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 74096 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times
BM-21 "Grad"
An-178

Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5568 views

The Defence City initiative is preparing for a vote, but experts warn of the risk of excluding the aviation industry due to the criteria. This could affect support for military equipment and the preservation of defense infrastructure.

Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?

Ukraine is preparing to launch the Defence City initiative – a large-scale program to support enterprises working for defense needs. The project envisages the creation of a special legal regime with tax and customs benefits, but experts are already warning at the start: without a precise definition of criteria, some critically important industries, including aviation, may be left out, writes UNN.

Details

Defence City is being created as a special regime to support and develop the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex. Active discussion of the initiative is currently underway before the relevant draft laws are considered in the first reading, which is expected in the near future. The initiative has already been discussed with representatives of G7 countries and NATO.

As noted by Ihor Zhdanov, head of the "Information Defense" project of the "Open Politics" Foundation, enterprises working for defense needs will be able to use the benefits within Defence City.

These are companies that will meet the established requirements, which produce weapons, drones, equipment, air defense, ammunition or modernize military equipment

- explained the expert.

At the same time, discussions are ongoing about which companies will be included in the list of Defence City residents and by what criteria they will be selected. And it is here, as experts emphasize, that there is a risk that a number of critically important enterprises may remain outside the initiative.

A striking example is the aviation industry, which has been operating at the limit of its resources and technical endurance for a long time. And this is not only a consequence of the full-scale war. Even in relatively stable periods, the aviation industry needed special conditions, as it is a labor-intensive and resource-intensive area. Such support practice is in effect in most developed countries of the world.

In 2016, tax and customs benefits were introduced for the Ukrainian aviation industry. They allowed enterprises to maintain production, retain engineering personnel, and invest in research and development. However, these preferences expired at the beginning of 2025, leaving the industry without support tools.

Aviation enterprises may currently not be included in the list of potential residents of Defence City. At the same time, it is their work that determines, in particular, whether Mi-8 combat helicopters will be able to perform tasks at the front, whether the military will be provided with technically sound machines, and whether Ukraine will be able to maintain its capabilities in the field of aviation support. If this issue remains without proper attention, the country risks losing a critically important link in its defense infrastructure.

In turn, military-political observer of the "Information Resistance" group Oleksandr Kovalenko noted that the Defence City initiative is at an early stage and is currently only the first step that Ukraine has been waiting for many years.

We have been waiting for these draft laws for a very long time. They would have been appropriate back in 2022, and to be honest – even earlier

- the expert noted.

Kovalenko emphasized that the very fact of the appearance of a legislative framework is positive, as it contains important provisions. At the same time, he drew attention to a number of issues that require further refinement and settlement.

When a draft law finally appears, it certainly says the right things. But at the same time, questions arise: how to establish interaction and make the mechanisms effective. One of the next steps may well concern the aviation industry. For example, Antonov State Enterprise continues production, there is cooperation with the defense sector. However, challenges remain – it is difficult to produce and even maintain equipment at the enterprise level. And there will be many more such questions

- added the expert.

Recall

In its current version, the draft laws on Defence City may leave the entire aircraft manufacturing industry outside state support. As noted by the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, the current criteria effectively exclude enterprises such as Antonov and Motor Sich, as they are not narrowly defense manufacturers. Instead, these companies cover a wide range of areas – from research and development and engineering to the manufacture of parts and maintenance of civilian equipment. The Association proposes to expand the approach to forming the list of Defence City residents. In particular, it is about the possibility of taking into account the current government register of aircraft manufacturing entities that have already undergone thorough verification and have confirmed professional and production potential.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Motor Sich
NATO
Mi-8
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9