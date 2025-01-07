“You can't say no to that.” Lesya Nikitiuk gets married
Kyiv • UNN
Soldier Dmytro Babchuk proposed to Lesya Nikitiuk, showing her a diamond ring. The TV presenter accepted and shared the good news on Instagram.
Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikitiuk has been proposed to. The star shared this information on her Instagram, UNN reports.
Details
Initially, Nikitiuk's fiancé, soldier Dmytro Babchuk, posted an Instagram story with a diamond ring.
Look what I got you, will you try it on?
And after a while, Lesya Nikitiuk confirmed her new status on her Instagram page. In particular, the star posted a post with a series of photos and signed:
You can't say no to that
She also posted a story in which she thanked her fans for their congratulations.
Recall
