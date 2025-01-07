“Golden Globes 2025 set a new TV viewing record

Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony attracted an average of 10.1 million viewers on CBS and Paramount+. Critics recognized this year's ceremony as "a step forward from last year's disaster.

The Golden Globe ceremony attracted more than 10 million viewers: the increase in the number of views so far underscores a slight upward trend in the number of viewers at award ceremonies, analysts say.

According to Dick Clark Productions, Sunday's Golden Globe Awards averaged 10.1 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+ (and the CBS app), up 7.4 percent from January 2024. - the statement reads

vIndieWire critic Ben Travers called Sunday night's 82nd Golden Globe Awards "a significant step forward from last year's disaster." Travers gave Sunday's show a B-, a nice improvement over the rough grade of 2024: D.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Joe Coy, averaged 9.4 million viewers across the same platforms, a 50 percent increase over the previous ceremony on NBC (but far from the pre-COVID-19 numbers).

Previously, the Golden Globe ceremony was second only to the Oscars.

In the 2010s, the event was in crisis. In 2022, the gala was not even aired - the broadcaster NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and ethical lapses of the group of journalists who awarded the prizes.

The musical drama Emilia Perez won awards in several categories, including Best Foreign Film. "The Brutalist was recognized as the best drama film, and Demi Moore won the prize for best actress.

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in the movie Substance. Her three daughters filmed their mother's emotional reaction to the victory, and the video quickly went viral.

