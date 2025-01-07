ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

"Golden Globes 2025 set a new TV viewing record

"Golden Globes 2025 set a new TV viewing record

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116649 views

The Golden Globes 2025 ceremony attracted 10.1 million viewers on CBS and Paramount+. This is an increase of 7.4% year-on-year, which demonstrates the growing popularity of award ceremonies.

Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony attracted an average of 10.1 million viewers on CBS and Paramount+. Critics recognized this year's ceremony as "a step forward from last year's disaster.

Transmits UNN with reference to IMDb, Indiewire, and Ansa.

The Golden Globe ceremony attracted more than 10 million viewers: the increase in the number of views so far underscores a slight upward trend in the number of viewers at award ceremonies, analysts say.

According to Dick Clark Productions, Sunday's Golden Globe Awards averaged 10.1 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+ (and the CBS app), up 7.4 percent from January 2024. 

- the statement reads

vIndieWire critic Ben Travers called Sunday night's 82nd Golden Globe Awards "a significant step forward from last year's disaster." Travers gave Sunday's show a B-, a nice improvement over the rough grade of 2024: D.

Image

Help

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Joe Coy, averaged 9.4 million viewers across the same platforms, a 50 percent increase over the previous ceremony on NBC (but far from the pre-COVID-19 numbers). 

Previously, the Golden Globe ceremony was second only to the Oscars.

ImageImage

In the 2010s, the event was in crisis. In 2022, the gala was not even aired - the broadcaster NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and ethical lapses of the group of journalists who awarded the prizes.

Recall

The musical drama Emilia Perez won awards in several categories, including Best Foreign Film. "The Brutalist was recognized as the best drama film, and Demi Moore won the prize for best actress.

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in the movie Substance. Her three daughters filmed their mother's emotional reaction to the victory, and the video quickly went viral.

Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Norway: details
11.12.24, 02:00

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

