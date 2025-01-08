The enemy is attacking: which areas are under threat of attack

Increased activity of attack drones in the airspace of Ukraine has been recorded. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports..

Details

In the evening, the Air Force reports the movement of groups of UAVs and individual drones in several regions of the country.

In particular:

- In the north of Chernihiv region, two directions of movement of attack drones were recorded: one heading west, the other southwest.

- The drones were also spotted in the south of Kyiv region, Poltava region (north and south), and in the east of Zhytomyr region. Their direction of movement is west.

- A UAV flying in the southwestern direction was spotted in Cherkasy region.

The Ukrainian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation, warning of possible threats to civilians. Air alerts are announced in areas where drone traffic is observed.

Residents of the affected regions are advised to stay in shelters and follow the instructions of local authorities.

