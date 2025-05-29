A US court has extended the blocking of the Trump administration's attempts to ban the admission of foreigners to Harvard

Harvard University can continue to accept foreign students. The Trump administration's attack on the elite higher education institution has been stopped.

Details

In the United States, a federal judge announced on Thursday that he would extend the temporary injunction blocking the Trump administration from allowing Harvard University to enroll foreign students.

The decision will remain in effect until it is replaced by a temporary court order.

Recently, the prestigious university sued the US Department of Homeland Security after Minister Christie Noem revoked permission to admit foreign students to his campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Later, Trump announced a new attempt to revoke Harvard's permission to admit foreign students. Last week, Harvard's permission to accept foreign students under special visa programs was revoked.

The administration of US President Donald Trump intended to cancel all federal contracts with Harvard University for a total of $100 million.

Let us remind you

UNN also reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a plan to begin an "aggressive" cancellation of visas for Chinese students. This demonstrates the desire of President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen control over foreigners studying at American universities.

