A US court has extended the blocking of the Trump administration's attempts to ban the admission of foreigners to Harvard

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112461 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 103971 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187824 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101196 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125749 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111262 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115992 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206662 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 282973 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293258 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106050 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98847 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112256 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170054 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106382 views
Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

A US court has extended the blocking of the Trump administration's attempts to ban the admission of foreigners to Harvard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

A US federal judge has extended a temporary injunction blocking the cancellation of Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The decision will remain in effect until it is replaced.

A US court has extended the blocking of the Trump administration's attempts to ban the admission of foreigners to Harvard

Harvard University can continue to accept foreign students. The Trump administration's attack on the elite higher education institution has been stopped.

UNN reports with reference to EFE and Reuters.

Details

In the United States, a federal judge announced on Thursday that he would extend the temporary injunction blocking the Trump administration from allowing Harvard University to enroll foreign students.

The decision will remain in effect until it is replaced by a temporary court order.

Recently, the prestigious university sued the US Department of Homeland Security after Minister Christie Noem revoked permission to admit foreign students to his campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Does not provide for moving to the United States: Kuleba commented on cooperation with Harvard05.12.24, 22:55 • 50173 views

Later, Trump announced a new attempt to revoke Harvard's permission to admit foreign students. Last week, Harvard's permission to accept foreign students under special visa programs was revoked.

The administration of US President Donald Trump intended to cancel all federal contracts with Harvard University for a total of $100 million.

Let us remind you

UNN also reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a plan to begin an "aggressive" cancellation of visas for Chinese students. This demonstrates the desire of President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen control over foreigners studying at American universities.

Melania Trump has denied rumors that Trump's vendetta against Harvard is related to Barron28.05.25, 17:39 • 3138 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

