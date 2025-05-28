$41.680.11
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7090 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23649 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38996 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44164 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61961 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138878 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64717 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133216 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184637 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Melania Trump has denied rumors that Trump's vendetta against Harvard is related to Barron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

The First Lady of the United States has denied rumors that President Donald Trump retaliated against Harvard for refusing his son admission. The Trumps assured that Barron did not apply there and will study at New York University.

Melania Trump has denied rumors that Trump's vendetta against Harvard is related to Barron

First Lady Melania Trump acted in an extremely unusual way, publicly refuting rumors on social media that US President Donald Trump had started a war with Harvard University because the educational institution allegedly rejected the application of the Trumps' youngest son, Barron, last spring. This is reported by The Independent, reports UNN.

Details

Social media users suggested that Trump's youngest son was not accepted into the prestigious educational institution last year. Rumors began to spread last week after Trump froze $2.65 billion in federal grants for the educational institution and tried to prevent foreign students from enrolling in the university, which was later blocked by an American judge.

X users quickly reacted to Trump's decisive actions. Some even suggested that the president is jealous that former President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia, is a graduate of Harvard.

Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any claim that he or someone on his behalf applied is absolutely false.

 - Melania's spokesman Nick Clemens told The Palm Beach Post.

After being "accepted to many colleges," Donald Trump confirmed last September that his youngest son would attend the Stern School at New York University to pursue a degree in business, where annual tuition starts at $62,700 per year.

Let us remind you

The Trump administration is terminating federal contracts with Harvard University for $100 million over allegations of racial discrimination and anti-Semitism. The White House is putting pressure on the university, demanding changes in the educational institution's policy.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
United States
