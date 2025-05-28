Melania Trump has denied rumors that Trump's vendetta against Harvard is related to Barron

First Lady Melania Trump acted in an extremely unusual way, publicly refuting rumors on social media that US President Donald Trump had started a war with Harvard University because the educational institution allegedly rejected the application of the Trumps' youngest son, Barron, last spring. This is reported by The Independent, reports UNN.

Details

Social media users suggested that Trump's youngest son was not accepted into the prestigious educational institution last year. Rumors began to spread last week after Trump froze $2.65 billion in federal grants for the educational institution and tried to prevent foreign students from enrolling in the university, which was later blocked by an American judge.

X users quickly reacted to Trump's decisive actions. Some even suggested that the president is jealous that former President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia, is a graduate of Harvard.

Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any claim that he or someone on his behalf applied is absolutely false. - Melania's spokesman Nick Clemens told The Palm Beach Post.

After being "accepted to many colleges," Donald Trump confirmed last September that his youngest son would attend the Stern School at New York University to pursue a degree in business, where annual tuition starts at $62,700 per year.

Let us remind you

The Trump administration is terminating federal contracts with Harvard University for $100 million over allegations of racial discrimination and anti-Semitism. The White House is putting pressure on the university, demanding changes in the educational institution's policy.