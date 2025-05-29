An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 91520 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 106528 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112497 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 104005 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187878 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101209 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125761 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111263 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115993 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91520 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187878 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206689 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 283000 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293288 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106062 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98861 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112268 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170064 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106394 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

An attack occurred on border guards in Velykyi Bereznyi who were checking for involvement in smuggling evaders. Two officers were injured, and a criminal investigation has been opened.

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

A conflict occurred in the Roma settlement of Velykyi Bereznyy in Zakarpattia between local residents and a border patrol, which was conducting verification measures regarding persons possibly involved in the transfer of a group of citizens abroad. Law enforcement officers had to use physical force and special means, including devices for firing rubber bullets. In the course of the conflict, two border guards sustained moderate bodily injuries. This is reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia. Tonight, local residents attacked a border patrol that was conducting verification measures regarding persons possibly involved in the transfer of a group of conscription-age Ukrainian citizens across the Ukrainian-Slovak border. The measures were carried out in cooperation with employees of the National Police and the National Guard in the Roma settlement of Velykyi Bereznyy 

- the message says.

It is reported that during the questioning, a group of citizens began to actively resist law enforcement officers. The instigators of the conflict incited the rest of the citizens to commit illegal actions, involving women and minors.

As a result, stones and bricks were thrown at the border guards and the official vehicles. In order to preserve the life and health of the servicemen, law enforcement officers had to use physical force and special means, including devices for firing rubber bullets. In the course of the conflict, two border guards sustained moderate bodily injuries. They were taken to a local hospital, where they received medical assistance. Two border guard vehicles were also damaged 

- added the SBGS.

The persons who carried out the attack have been detained. Their actions show signs of criminal offenses under Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer" and Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property".

Relevant reports have been sent to the National Police. Subsequently, a group of citizens tried to block the border unit. As a result of explanatory work, the illegal actions of local residents were stopped.

Let us remind you

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman who, together with the police, was checking military registration documents. He sprayed irritating gas in the face of the soldier. The attacker was detained, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$105,948.20
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,345.60
Ethereum
$2,649.97