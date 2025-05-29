An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

A conflict occurred in the Roma settlement of Velykyi Bereznyy in Zakarpattia between local residents and a border patrol, which was conducting verification measures regarding persons possibly involved in the transfer of a group of citizens abroad. Law enforcement officers had to use physical force and special means, including devices for firing rubber bullets. In the course of the conflict, two border guards sustained moderate bodily injuries. This is reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia. Tonight, local residents attacked a border patrol that was conducting verification measures regarding persons possibly involved in the transfer of a group of conscription-age Ukrainian citizens across the Ukrainian-Slovak border. The measures were carried out in cooperation with employees of the National Police and the National Guard in the Roma settlement of Velykyi Bereznyy - the message says.

It is reported that during the questioning, a group of citizens began to actively resist law enforcement officers. The instigators of the conflict incited the rest of the citizens to commit illegal actions, involving women and minors.

As a result, stones and bricks were thrown at the border guards and the official vehicles. In order to preserve the life and health of the servicemen, law enforcement officers had to use physical force and special means, including devices for firing rubber bullets. In the course of the conflict, two border guards sustained moderate bodily injuries. They were taken to a local hospital, where they received medical assistance. Two border guard vehicles were also damaged - added the SBGS.

The persons who carried out the attack have been detained. Their actions show signs of criminal offenses under Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer" and Art. 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional destruction or damage to property".

Relevant reports have been sent to the National Police. Subsequently, a group of citizens tried to block the border unit. As a result of explanatory work, the illegal actions of local residents were stopped.

