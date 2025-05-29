The situation in Sumy region: fighting continues in certain areas of the border, the enemy is operating in small groups

The operational situation in Sumy Oblast remains complex but under control. Active hostilities continue in certain border areas, the enemy is operating in small groups, trying to penetrate border villages and gain a foothold. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration assured that he is in daily contact with the military, law enforcement agencies, rescuers and communities.

As of the evening of May 29, the operational situation remains complex but under control. Active hostilities continue in certain border areas, in particular near the settlements of Khotyn and Yunakiv communities. The enemy operates in small groups, trying to penetrate border villages and gain a foothold - Hryhorov said.

According to him, the situation on the line of contact is constantly changing - "somewhere the initiative is with us, somewhere the enemy is active, but our Defense Forces are holding the line."

Hryhorov assured that in order to strengthen the protection of citizens and territories, together with the military, we are implementing a set of measures to effectively counter the enemy.

At the same time, I urge residents of border areas not to delay evacuation. This is not an easy decision, but life is the highest value. We will help everyone who needs it. No one will be left alone with their misfortune. Over the past day, more than 50 people have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy Oblast - the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration summarized.

