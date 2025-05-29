The situation in Sumy region: fighting continues in certain areas of the border, the enemy is operating in small groups

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 91529 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 106539 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112504 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 104012 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187888 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101212 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125762 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111264 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115994 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
Publications

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91537 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187900 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206698 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 283012 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293301 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106067 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98866 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112274 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170070 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106399 views
The situation in Sumy region: fighting continues in certain areas of the border, the enemy is operating in small groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Fighting continues in the Sumy region near the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, and the Russians are trying to penetrate the villages. The authorities are calling for evacuation, and more than 50 people have left in the last day.

The operational situation in Sumy Oblast remains complex but under control. Active hostilities continue in certain border areas,  the enemy is operating in small groups, trying to penetrate border villages and gain a foothold. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration assured that he is in daily contact with the military, law enforcement agencies, rescuers and communities. 

As of the evening of May 29, the operational situation remains complex but under control. Active hostilities continue in certain border areas, in particular near the settlements of Khotyn and Yunakiv communities. The enemy operates in small groups, trying to penetrate border villages and gain a foothold - Hryhorov said.

According to him, the situation on the line of contact is constantly changing - "somewhere the initiative is with us, somewhere the enemy is active, but our Defense Forces are holding the line."

Hryhorov assured that in order to strengthen the protection of citizens and territories, together with the military, we are implementing a set of measures to effectively counter the enemy. 

At the same time, I urge residents of border areas not to delay evacuation. This is not an easy decision, but life is the highest value. We will help everyone who needs it. No one will be left alone with their misfortune. Over the past day, more than 50 people have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy Oblast - the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration summarized.

NSDC CCD: Russia is attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, "the war continues" - their key narrative29.05.25, 10:45 • 2464 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$105,948.20
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,345.60
Ethereum
$2,649.97