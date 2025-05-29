Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council: Russia is attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, "the war continues" - their key narrative

Russian troops are attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, and there are constant attacks in the east, their key narrative is the continuation of the war, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Russians are attacking with assault groups in the Sumy region, in the Kharkiv region, and are increasing the intensity somewhat. There are constant attacks in the East. In their information field, the key narrative is the continuation of the war," Kovalenko wrote.

According to the head of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council, "in parallel with the increase in the military-industrial complex, their information field shows that they have no intention of stopping the war." "These are key markers, in addition to the events at the front," he said.

Recall

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

The State Border Guard Service stated that Russia retains enough forces to carry out actions against our border in order to create an attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine.