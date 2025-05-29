Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council: Russia is attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, "the war continues" - their key narrative

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1668 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5560 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24586 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46513 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91950 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97920 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108480 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100179 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170965 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73714 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 27369 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 11262 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 64933 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 35564 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9272 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 24586 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 124162 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 202263 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 212762 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 217260 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 2974 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 9784 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 78101 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 138807 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 77722 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council: Russia is attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, "the war continues" - their key narrative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

The Russians are attacking with assault groups in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity. Their information field demonstrates a lack of intention to stop the war.

Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council: Russia is attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, "the war continues" - their key narrative

Russian troops are attacking in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, increasing the intensity, and there are constant attacks in the east, their key narrative is the continuation of the war, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Russians are attacking with assault groups in the Sumy region, in the Kharkiv region, and are increasing the intensity somewhat. There are constant attacks in the East. In their information field, the key narrative is the continuation of the war," Kovalenko wrote.

According to the head of the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council, "in parallel with the increase in the military-industrial complex, their information field shows that they have no intention of stopping the war." "These are key markers, in addition to the events at the front," he said.

Recall

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

The State Border Guard Service stated that Russia retains enough forces to carry out actions against our border in order to create an attempt to attack the territory of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$107,842.80
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,310.49
Ethereum
$2,728.92