The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv demands that investigators step up the investigation of criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences, by Oleksandr Zima, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine. This was reported by the prosecutor's office in response to a request from UNN.

The essence of the case

At the end of 2023, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation registered criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences). According to UNN, the basis for opening the case was an official letter signed by the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zima, who is also the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, addressed to the Fund. In the document, the official, on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine, gave a "recommendation" to the DGF to withdraw lawsuits filed against the NBU by representatives of Concord Bank even before the start of its liquidation process. In the lawsuits, Concord challenged fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund complied with the recommendation-instruction, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

After the transfer of the investigation of criminal proceedings to the Pechersk Police Department in the city of Kyiv, Concord's co-owners Olena and Yuliia Sosedok were recognized as victims. According to lawyers, this means that the investigators recognized that Oleksandr Zima's actions caused real significant damage.

In response to a request from UNN, the police reported that during the investigation they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of applying to the court to remove him from office.

The Prosecutor's Office demands intensification

The procedural supervisor sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation. - the response to the request reads.

It should be noted that despite the prosecutor's office's demands to intensify the investigation of the Zima case, the investigative actions remain extremely sluggish.

Since the transfer of the case to the police for investigation, that is, since August of last year, only the circle of victims has been determined within the framework of the proceedings. No further actions - such as interrogations, examinations or serving a notice of suspicion - have been taken for more than six months.