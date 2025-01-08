Occupants advance in nine settlements in eastern Ukraine at once - DeepState

Terrorists have advanced in several settlements. This is reported by DeepState, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops continue fighting at the front, particularly in the eastern and northern regions of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, the enemy advanced in Toretsk, Kurakhove, Novovasylivka, Sloviansk, Dvorichna, Novoivanivka, as well as near Nova Sorochyna, Neskuchne and Yantarne.

The situation in Makhnovka, where the enemy is also active, is being clarified.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the invaders advanced in the areas of Toretsk, Zelene, Petropavlivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka and Pishchane.

Difficult situation in Novovasylivka south of Pokrovsk - DeepState