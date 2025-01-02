Difficult situation in Novovasylivka south of Pokrovsk - DeepState

For several days, from December 30 to January 1, intense fighting has been going on in the southern and eastern directions of Novovasylivka village, located south of Pokrovsk. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Therefore, the enemy is actively conducting assault operations, trying to advance deeper into the settlement. The main forces of the occupiers are infantry, but sometimes armored combat vehicles and light artillery are involved in the attacks.

The situation in the village is complicated. The invaders control a large part of the territory, but Ukrainian troops also hold their positions. The situation on the ground is characterized by chaos: the enemy and our forces can be in different houses on the same street, which makes the situation extremely tense and unpredictable.

Despite the resistance, the enemy has a significant advantage in personnel, which creates additional difficulties for Ukrainian defenders.

