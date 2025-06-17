Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 12100 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 122372 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 158384 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 149425 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 199256 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 177994 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 166583 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135341 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108405 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180178 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"June 17, 11:15 AM • 34236 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters June 17, 11:16 AM • 56522 views
Works are being carried out with "minutes of silence": two people have already been rescued from the destroyed entrance of the capital's building01:14 PM • 7276 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 22964 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 45836 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 46691 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 288070 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 318224 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 335153 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 405439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 23707 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 101128 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 114762 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 175441 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118208 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces reported that 60 fighter jets struck ballistic missile launchers in Iran. Massive Internet outages are observed in Iran.

Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes

Uninterrupted and intense explosions are heard in western Tehran. Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that 60 Israeli Air Force fighters had set out for a "broad wave of strikes in the heart of Iran." This is reported by UNN with reference to IRNA and The Times of Israel.

Uninterrupted and intense explosions are heard in western Tehran 

- the report says.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that 60 Israeli Air Force fighters had set out a few hours ago for a "broad wave of strikes in the heart of Iran", targeting ballistic missile launchers aimed at Israel.

They are now making efforts to launch missiles from Isfahan. They retreated from western Iran, but we are following them 

- Defrin added.

Supplement

In Iran, reports mass failures in the operation of the Internet throughout the country. The cause of the failures is currently unknown.

United States President Donald Trump stated that he knew where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was hiding. At the same time, he stressed that they were not going to liquidate him.

American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left the South China Sea and headed west amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran to protect the military contingent in the region. According to the Marine Traffic service, the ship set off in the morning of June 16 after the cancellation of a planned visit to the Vietnamese port of Danang.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel Defense Forces
South China Sea
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9