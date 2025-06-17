Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes

Uninterrupted and intense explosions are heard in western Tehran. Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that 60 Israeli Air Force fighters had set out for a "broad wave of strikes in the heart of Iran." This is reported by UNN with reference to IRNA and The Times of Israel.

Uninterrupted and intense explosions are heard in western Tehran - the report says.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that 60 Israeli Air Force fighters had set out a few hours ago for a "broad wave of strikes in the heart of Iran", targeting ballistic missile launchers aimed at Israel.

They are now making efforts to launch missiles from Isfahan. They retreated from western Iran, but we are following them - Defrin added.

Supplement

In Iran, reports mass failures in the operation of the Internet throughout the country. The cause of the failures is currently unknown.

United States President Donald Trump stated that he knew where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was hiding. At the same time, he stressed that they were not going to liquidate him.

American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left the South China Sea and headed west amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran to protect the military contingent in the region. According to the Marine Traffic service, the ship set off in the morning of June 16 after the cancellation of a planned visit to the Vietnamese port of Danang.