We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Philippines suspends research due to conflict with China at sea

The Philippines has suspended scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military. Chinese vessels harassed Philippine boats while collecting sand samples off Titus Island.

News of the World • January 25, 03:39 AM • 59244 views

The United States and the Philippines conducted large-scale exercises off the coast of China

The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.

News of the World • January 19, 12:55 PM • 31051 views

Biden met with leaders of Japan and the Philippines: what was discussed

The US President met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to threats in the South China Sea and economic cooperation.

News of the World • January 13, 05:36 AM • 25334 views

Pentagon chief says China refused to meet during his visit to Asia

Lloyd Austin confirmed that his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, rejected the possibility of a meeting in Vientiane. The refusal to engage in dialogue raises concerns about tensions between the US and China.

Politics • November 21, 07:00 AM • 17126 views

The US and the Philippines signed a new military agreement - what will it change in the region?

The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.

News of the World • November 18, 10:43 AM • 16284 views

Indonesia makes a loud statement on China's territorial claims

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared the defense of the country's sovereignty in the South China Sea. Indonesia does not recognize China's territorial claims, despite the maritime agreement signed.

News of the World • November 14, 03:04 AM • 19245 views

China congratulates Trump on his election victory and calls for a pragmatic approach to bilateral relations

China has officially recognized Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election and expressed its readiness for cooperation. Beijing is concerned about the possible reintroduction of trade tariffs that Trump promised to impose during the campaign.

News of the World • November 7, 02:38 AM • 34484 views

Tropical storm in the Philippines: death toll rises, threat of return

Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.

News of the World • October 25, 03:24 PM • 14572 views

If China blocks Taiwan, it will be an “act of war,” says island's government - media

Taiwan's Defense Minister said that China's blockade of the island would be considered an act of war. The Taiwanese government has released details of a food plan in case of a Chinese blockade, including a monthly inventory of stocks.

News of the World • October 23, 06:59 AM • 16399 views

US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan

Thousands of U. S. and Philippine troops have begun the annual Kamandag exercise in the northern and western Philippines. This follows Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan and a collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

News of the World • October 15, 11:27 AM • 10920 views

Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time

The Japanese warship JS Sazanami has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time. This is a significant step by Japan, which had previously avoided such actions in order not to irritate China.

News of the World • September 26, 06:52 AM • 18564 views

For the first time in history, China has put all its aircraft carriers to sea

For the first time in history, the Chinese Navy has put all three aircraft carriers to sea simultaneously. “The Shandong and Liaoning are off Taiwan, while the Fujian is being tested in the Yellow Sea.

News of the World • September 24, 08:30 PM • 18413 views

russia and China's joint military exercises show that the two countries are increasingly working together to show strength - CNN

The russian-Chinese military exercises Ocean 2024 are part of the ongoing strengthening of military coordination between the two countries. Experts note the growing complexity and geography of joint exercises amid global tensions.

News of the World • September 18, 02:28 PM • 15437 views

Ships of China and the Philippines collide in disputed waters of the South China Sea

Chinese and Philippine coastguard ships collided in the South China Sea despite a recent agreement. Both sides accuse each other of provocation and violation of the agreement.

Politics • August 19, 03:38 AM • 105176 views

Philippines accuses China of dangerous air force maneuvers over disputed South China Sea - Reuters

The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.

News of the World • August 11, 04:05 PM • 38751 views

Philippines and Vietnam conduct first joint coast guard exercises in the South China Sea

The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea. The crews simulated firefighting, rescue operations and medical response, emphasizing the humanitarian nature of the cooperation.

News of the World • August 10, 03:05 AM • 65139 views

China watches Philippine ships near disputed Sabina Shoal

The Chinese Coast Guard reported observations of Philippine patrol and fishing vessels near the Sabina Shoal.

Politics • August 5, 01:48 AM • 93413 views

Blinken criticizes China's actions in the South China Sea

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken criticized China's escalation and illegal actions in the South China Sea.

Politics • July 27, 11:39 PM • 89879 views

Yesterday with Kuleba, today with Lavrov: Chinese Foreign Minister meets with Russian Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.

Politics • July 25, 02:43 PM • 42373 views

Taiwan keeps track of Chinese nuclear submarine that surfaced near Taiwanese fishermen

Taiwan is keeping an eye on a Chinese nuclear submarine that appeared in the Taiwan Strait near Taiwanese fishermen, probably returning from the South China Sea to its port in Qingdao.

News of the World • June 18, 12:18 PM • 15758 views

Philippine ship collides with Chinese ship in the South China Sea

A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, with China accusing the Philippine vessel of illegally entering the area and taking control measures against it.

News of the World • June 17, 05:41 AM • 21565 views

Philippines rejects China's claims of attacking Coast Guard in South China Sea

The Philippine military has denied China's accusations of attacking its coast guard, saying their actions in the South China Sea met professional standards.

News of the World • June 4, 04:02 AM • 23972 views

US Defense Minister: war with China is not inevitable, the main thing is an open dialogue

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference in Singapore that war with China is "not close and not inevitable" and stressed the importance of open communication between the two countries to reduce misunderstandings.

Politics • June 2, 02:39 AM • 66875 views

Possible cooperation, war in Ukraine and Taiwan discussed: US and China hold diplomatic talks

Washington and Beijing held high-level talks to ease tensions and discuss cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the fight against drugs. The parties also discussed differences over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

News of the World • May 31, 11:34 AM • 20720 views

China prepares armada of ferries to invade Taiwan - The Telegraph

China is preparing civilian ferries and ships for a possible invasion of Taiwan amid mounting pressure on the island nation over a shortage of military landing craft.

War • May 28, 01:55 AM • 27543 views

US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

American and Philippine forces sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during a large-scale joint military exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat operations with an enemy ship.

News of the World • May 9, 05:25 PM • 53212 views

Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan

Germany is sending two warships to the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan over freedom of navigation and trade routes.

News of the World • May 8, 09:03 AM • 16388 views

The US fears China's military use of its floating nuclear power plants

China is pushing ahead with plans to build floating nuclear reactors that could power military installations in the disputed South China Sea, raising concerns from the United States about undermining regional security and stability.

War • May 3, 08:35 PM • 51790 views

Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea

The Philippines summoned China's ambassador after the Chinese coast guard used powerful water cannons against Philippine ships patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, damaging the vessels and escalating tensions around the disputed area.

News of the World • May 2, 02:21 PM • 20733 views

China begins testing a new generation aircraft carrier "Fujian"

China begins sea trials of its third and most modern aircraft carrier, the Fujian, a key step toward its commissioning into the Chinese Navy within a year.

News of the World • May 1, 05:16 PM • 22935 views