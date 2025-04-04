The Philippines has suspended scientific research in the South China Sea after an incident with the Chinese military. Chinese vessels harassed Philippine boats while collecting sand samples off Titus Island.
The fifth joint maritime exercise between the United States and the Philippines took place in the South China Sea with the participation of an aircraft carrier group. The maneuvers took place amid tensions with China over the presence of its ships in the Philippine maritime zone.
The US President met with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Philippines to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region. Particular attention was paid to threats in the South China Sea and economic cooperation.
Lloyd Austin confirmed that his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, rejected the possibility of a meeting in Vientiane. The refusal to engage in dialogue raises concerns about tensions between the US and China.
The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement to share military intelligence and build a coordination center. The GSOMIA pact will allow countries to securely share classified military information.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared the defense of the country's sovereignty in the South China Sea. Indonesia does not recognize China's territorial claims, despite the maritime agreement signed.
China has officially recognized Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election and expressed its readiness for cooperation. Beijing is concerned about the possible reintroduction of trade tariffs that Trump promised to impose during the campaign.
Tropical storm Trami has killed at least 82 people in the Philippines. The storm brought destructive winds and landslides, and forecasters warn that it could return next week.
Taiwan's Defense Minister said that China's blockade of the island would be considered an act of war. The Taiwanese government has released details of a food plan in case of a Chinese blockade, including a monthly inventory of stocks.
Thousands of U. S. and Philippine troops have begun the annual Kamandag exercise in the northern and western Philippines. This follows Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan and a collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.
The Japanese warship JS Sazanami has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time. This is a significant step by Japan, which had previously avoided such actions in order not to irritate China.
For the first time in history, the Chinese Navy has put all three aircraft carriers to sea simultaneously. “The Shandong and Liaoning are off Taiwan, while the Fujian is being tested in the Yellow Sea.
The russian-Chinese military exercises Ocean 2024 are part of the ongoing strengthening of military coordination between the two countries. Experts note the growing complexity and geography of joint exercises amid global tensions.
Chinese and Philippine coastguard ships collided in the South China Sea despite a recent agreement. Both sides accuse each other of provocation and violation of the agreement.
The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea. The crews simulated firefighting, rescue operations and medical response, emphasizing the humanitarian nature of the cooperation.
The Chinese Coast Guard reported observations of Philippine patrol and fishing vessels near the Sabina Shoal.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken criticized China's escalation and illegal actions in the South China Sea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.
Taiwan is keeping an eye on a Chinese nuclear submarine that appeared in the Taiwan Strait near Taiwanese fishermen, probably returning from the South China Sea to its port in Qingdao.
A Philippine ship and a Chinese vessel collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, with China accusing the Philippine vessel of illegally entering the area and taking control measures against it.
The Philippine military has denied China's accusations of attacking its coast guard, saying their actions in the South China Sea met professional standards.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference in Singapore that war with China is "not close and not inevitable" and stressed the importance of open communication between the two countries to reduce misunderstandings.
Washington and Beijing held high-level talks to ease tensions and discuss cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the fight against drugs. The parties also discussed differences over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and other issues.
China is preparing civilian ferries and ships for a possible invasion of Taiwan amid mounting pressure on the island nation over a shortage of military landing craft.
American and Philippine forces sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during a large-scale joint military exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat operations with an enemy ship.
Germany is sending two warships to the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan over freedom of navigation and trade routes.
China is pushing ahead with plans to build floating nuclear reactors that could power military installations in the disputed South China Sea, raising concerns from the United States about undermining regional security and stability.
The Philippines summoned China's ambassador after the Chinese coast guard used powerful water cannons against Philippine ships patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, damaging the vessels and escalating tensions around the disputed area.
China begins sea trials of its third and most modern aircraft carrier, the Fujian, a key step toward its commissioning into the Chinese Navy within a year.