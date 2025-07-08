Danish Presidency of the EU Council: EU calls on China to pressure Russia to end the war

The European Union is increasing pressure on China over its support for Russia. The EU calls on Beijing to help end Russian aggression against Ukraine, stated Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre, writes UNN.

We are taking over the presidency at a crucial time for Europe, when the geopolitical landscape is changing dramatically. Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a direct threat to our own security and a fundamental challenge for the EU. We are very concerned about China's support for Russia's military efforts - Bjerre stated.

She emphasized that China has special obligations in terms of supporting the international order, as this state is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

We will continue to call on China to pressure Russia to end its aggressive war. China's diplomatic and material support for Russia negatively affects relations between the EU and China - the Danish minister stated.

She also emphasized that the war in Ukraine and de-escalation in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait will be topics for discussion during the EU-China summit. This event will take place on July 24-25 in Beijing and Hefei and will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and the PRC.

The European Union and China remain important trade and economic partners. Our trade in goods and services amounts to over 840 billion euros. The volume of investments is similar: 185 billion euros of Chinese investments in the EU and 184 billion euros of European investments in China - Bjerre emphasized.

She also stressed that for the development of relations between China and the EU, both sides must seek concrete solutions, while remaining firm in defending their own interests and principles.

