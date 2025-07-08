Danish Presidency of the EU Council: EU calls on China to pressure Russia to end the war

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 2721 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 11822 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 22217 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 29556 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 32011 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34653 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 81383 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 113254 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115847 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134388 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 70032 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2198 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 29068 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 61307 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 7974 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 156694 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 144458 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 166152 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 170532 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 263413 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Europe
Zakarpattia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 135078 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 323396 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 161338 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 276841 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 297997 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Signal

Danish Presidency of the EU Council: EU calls on China to pressure Russia to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 385 views

The European Union calls on China to help end Russian aggression against Ukraine. China's support for Russia's military efforts negatively affects relations between the EU and China.

Danish Presidency of the EU Council: EU calls on China to pressure Russia to end the war

The European Union is increasing pressure on China over its support for Russia. The EU calls on Beijing to help end Russian aggression against Ukraine, stated Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre, writes UNN.

Details

We are taking over the presidency at a crucial time for Europe, when the geopolitical landscape is changing dramatically. Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a direct threat to our own security and a fundamental challenge for the EU. We are very concerned about China's support for Russia's military efforts

- Bjerre stated.

She emphasized that China has special obligations in terms of supporting the international order, as this state is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

We will continue to call on China to pressure Russia to end its aggressive war. China's diplomatic and material support for Russia negatively affects relations between the EU and China

- the Danish minister stated.

She also emphasized that the war in Ukraine and de-escalation in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait will be topics for discussion during the EU-China summit. This event will take place on July 24-25 in Beijing and Hefei and will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and the PRC.

The European Union and China remain important trade and economic partners. Our trade in goods and services amounts to over 840 billion euros. The volume of investments is similar: 185 billion euros of Chinese investments in the EU and 184 billion euros of European investments in China

- Bjerre emphasized.

She also stressed that for the development of relations between China and the EU, both sides must seek concrete solutions, while remaining firm in defending their own interests and principles.

Addition

The European Union is considering further financial assistance to Ukraine after 2026. Danish Minister of Economy Stephanie Lose confirmed that this issue will be a priority during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Beijing
South China Sea
European Union
Denmark
China
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9