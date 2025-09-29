$41.480.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Typhoon Bualoy hits Vietnam: 8 dead, 17 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

Typhoon Bualoy hit Vietnam, killing 8 people and leaving 17 fishermen missing. The storm damaged homes, flooded crops and disrupted power supplies, after which it weakened and headed towards Laos.

Typhoon Bualoy hits Vietnam: 8 dead, 17 missing

Typhoon "Buoloy" swept across the coast of Vietnam on Monday, killing 8 people and leaving 17 missing. Strong winds and rain damaged homes, knocked out power, and flooded roads, after which the storm weakened slightly and headed towards Laos, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The Vietnamese national meteorological agency reported that "Buoloy" moved along the country's north-central coast before making landfall on Monday morning, causing waves up to eight meters high.

17 fishermen went missing after huge waves hit two fishing vessels off the coast of Quang Tri province, and contact was lost with another fishing vessel during the storm, the state emergency management agency said.

Strong winds killed 8 people and injured seven others in Ninh Binh province, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

One person died after being caught in floodwaters in Hue city, and another died from a fallen tree in Thanh Hoa province, the emergency management agency said.

By 11:00 a.m. (07:00 Kyiv time), the typhoon was moving over Nghe An province towards Laos. The maximum wind speed decreased from 117 km/h to 74 km/h when it reached the shore, the emergency management agency said.

According to the emergency management agency, Typhoon "Buoloy" has so far damaged 245 homes, flooded nearly 1,400 hectares of rice and other crops, and blocked access to several areas.

The report does not mention significant damage to industrial facilities, although several large factories, including Foxconn, Luxshare, Formosa Plastics, and Vinfast, are in or near Buoloy's path.

Ahead of the typhoon, the government evacuated more than 28,500 people, while hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed due to the closure of four airports in the central provinces.

Since Saturday, the cyclone has caused heavy rains over most of Vietnam, and authorities have warned of the risk of severe floods and landslides.

According to the meteorological agency, 500 millimeters of precipitation was forecast in several parts of the country from Sunday night to Tuesday.

Addition

Vietnam, with a long coastline facing the South China Sea, is prone to typhoons, which often form east of the Philippines, where at least 10 people died last week after "Buoloy" struck.

Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam: casualties, injuries and destruction26.08.25, 10:54 • 3381 view

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Electricity
Laos
Vietnam
Reuters
South China Sea
Philippines