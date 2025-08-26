Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam: casualties, injuries and destruction

At least three people have died and at least 10 others have been injured as a result of Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam. Houses have been destroyed, trees toppled in the north and center of the country, and the streets of the capital Hanoi have turned into rivers, UNN reports with reference to Al Jazeera.

According to the Vietnamese government, the typhoon damaged almost 7,000 houses, flooded 28,800 hectares of rice fields, and toppled about 18,000 trees. Also, due to the bad weather, 331 power poles were knocked down, causing massive power outages in several provinces of the country.

The country's meteorological service predicted continued heavy rains on Tuesday. According to forecasters, up to 150 millimeters of precipitation could fall in some areas in six hours, which could cause flash floods and landslides.

Vietnamese authorities evacuated about 44,000 people, and the military also mobilized more than 346,000 personnel and 8,200 vehicles, including five aircraft, to assist in storm relief efforts.

Earlier, UNN reported that due to Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam, airports and schools were announced to be closed – mass evacuation of people also began there.