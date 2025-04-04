$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12259 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21435 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60485 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206649 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243862 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

02:15 PM • 124949 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251404 views

News by theme

Xi Jinping says Beijing is ready to cooperate with Hanoi: a new strategic community

China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.

News of the World • January 18, 06:14 AM • 33856 views

Fire in a karaoke bar in Vietnam: 11 people killed, 2 injured

A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in the capital of Vietnam, killing 11 people. The police detained a suspect in the deliberate arson, and two victims were taken to the hospital.

News of the World • December 19, 05:03 AM • 16170 views

Flooding due to Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar kills 293 people

Myanmar reported 293 dead and 89 missing as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The disaster flooded 270,000 hectares of crops and killed more than 100,000 farm animals. The authorities appealed for international assistance.

News of the World • September 20, 05:44 AM • 12394 views

Kiev did not start aggression against Russia: Putin said that the agreement with the DPRK has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia has asked for military support from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

War • June 20, 05:12 PM • 82440 views

What Putin wants with his Asian Tour: analyzed at the Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council

Putin's Asian Tour is a desperate attempt to find partners who are ready to help continue Russia's war of conquest against Ukraine, according to the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation.

Politics • June 20, 01:25 PM • 23863 views

Reuters: Putin to visit Vietnam this week, US outraged by Hanoi's behavior

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Vietnam, which angered the United States, as Hanoi ignored the Peace Summit in Switzerland the day before.

Politics • June 17, 01:35 PM • 63787 views

Vietnam and the Philippines sign an agreement on security in the South China Sea

Vietnam and the Philippines signed a maritime cooperation agreement on Tuesday to help better manage conflicts amid threats from China in the South China Sea.

News of the World • January 31, 05:34 AM • 23312 views