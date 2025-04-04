China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th
anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other
“comrades and brothers.
A fire broke out in a karaoke bar in the capital of Vietnam, killing 11 people. The police detained a suspect in the deliberate
arson, and two victims were taken to the hospital.
Myanmar reported 293 dead and 89 missing as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The disaster flooded 270,000 hectares of crops and killed
more than 100,000 farm animals. The authorities appealed for international assistance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia has asked for military support from North Korea in the war against
Ukraine.
Putin's Asian Tour is a desperate attempt to find partners who are ready to help continue Russia's war of conquest against
Ukraine, according to the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation.
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Vietnam, which angered the United States, as Hanoi ignored
the Peace Summit in Switzerland the day before.
Vietnam and the Philippines signed a maritime cooperation agreement on Tuesday to help better manage conflicts amid threats from
China in the South China Sea.