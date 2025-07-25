Bus accident in Vietnam kills 9 people: children among victims

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
11:31 AM • 10807 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 29608 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 36570 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 65251 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 41896 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 38891 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 68588 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216513 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112865 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 169225 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize PalestineJuly 25, 03:40 AM • 20033 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity centerJuly 25, 05:55 AM • 27937 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is knownJuly 25, 05:59 AM • 31852 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - policeJuly 25, 06:08 AM • 51291 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 62537 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 62988 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 75286 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 95396 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 113496 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216514 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 226517 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 341811 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 422507 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 424115 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 410687 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Bus accident in Vietnam kills 9 people: children among victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In central Vietnam, a bus veered off the road, crashed into road signs, and overturned. The accident killed at least nine people, including children, and injured 16.

Bus accident in Vietnam kills 9 people: children among victims

At least nine people, including children, died in central Vietnam as a result of a bus accident on Friday morning, the government reported, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The accident, which occurred at 1:45 a.m. local time in the central Ha Tinh province, injured 16 others, the government said in a statement.

The government statement said the bus, which was traveling from the capital Hanoi to Da Nang, veered off the road, crashed into road signs, and overturned.

All victims were hospitalized with multiple injuries, the government said, adding that the deceased ranged in age from 4 to 49.

At the same time, according to the Vietnamese publication Baohatinh.vn, 10 people died and 15 were injured in the bus accident.

Addition

Traffic accidents are common in Vietnam: according to the General Statistics Office, 5,024 people died in traffic accidents in the first half of this year, which is less than 5,343 in the same period of 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Hanoi
Vietnam
Reuters
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9