Bus accident in Vietnam kills 9 people: children among victims

At least nine people, including children, died in central Vietnam as a result of a bus accident on Friday morning, the government reported, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The accident, which occurred at 1:45 a.m. local time in the central Ha Tinh province, injured 16 others, the government said in a statement.

The government statement said the bus, which was traveling from the capital Hanoi to Da Nang, veered off the road, crashed into road signs, and overturned.

All victims were hospitalized with multiple injuries, the government said, adding that the deceased ranged in age from 4 to 49.

At the same time, according to the Vietnamese publication Baohatinh.vn, 10 people died and 15 were injured in the bus accident.

Addition

Traffic accidents are common in Vietnam: according to the General Statistics Office, 5,024 people died in traffic accidents in the first half of this year, which is less than 5,343 in the same period of 2024.