Vietnam and the Philippines sign an agreement on security in the South China Sea

Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to cooperate on maritime security in the South China Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nikkei Asia.

The agreements were signed during the state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Hanoi. They provide for joint work of the coastal services of both countries to prevent and resolve incidents in disputed waters.

Vietnam and the Philippines signed two agreements on "prevention of incidents in the South China Sea" and "maritime cooperation" between the coast guards.

Marcos said Vietnam is a strategic partner of the Philippines in Southeast Asia, emphasizing that maritime cooperation is the foundation of this relationship.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Quynh said that Marcos' visit helped strengthen bilateral relations.

The global and regional situation is evolving rapidly and complexly, and therefore we need to unite and cooperate more closely - He said.

Maritime cooperation agreements were accompanied by efforts to strengthen trade ties. The two countries signed a five-year trade commitment on food security, with Vietnam agreeing to supply up to 2 million tons of white rice to the Philippines "in the face of climate change, pandemics, and other external events.

The South China Sea is at the center of territorial disputes between China, the Philippines, and other countries. China considers almost the entire sea to be its sovereign territory, while the Philippines, Vietnam and other countries claim various islands, islets, reefs and shoals.

Tensions between the Philippines, a US ally, and China over water resources have recently reached a boiling point. Late last year, the Philippines accused China of "settling" the Whitsun Reef off its coast. China, for its part, accused the Philippines of provocations in the Second Thomas Shoal.

