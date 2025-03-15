In Chernihiv, shelling damaged a multi-story building, a car is on fire nearby
Kyiv • UNN
Today, a hit was recorded in a residential building in Chernihiv. As a result of the impact, a car caught fire, information about the victims is being clarified.
A multi-story building was damaged in Chernihiv as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhinskyi, reports UNN.
Details
Today, a hit on a residential building was recorded in Chernihiv. As a result of the impact, a car parked nearby caught fire.
Information regarding casualties is currently being clarified. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Local residents are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters.
