Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv: what is known about the consequences

An explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv damaged a private house, with no casualties, the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The blast wave damaged a private house. No people were injured - wrote Bryzhynsky.

As Bryzhynsky reported earlier, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv.