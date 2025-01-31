Explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv, damaging a private house. There were no casualties.
An explosion on the outskirts of Chernihiv damaged a private house, with no casualties, the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
The blast wave damaged a private house. No people were injured
Addendum
As Bryzhynsky reported earlier, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv.