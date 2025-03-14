In Odesa, a suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Hanul - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

In Odesa, a suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Hanul - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported the arrest of a suspect in the murder of activist Hanul. Weapons were found in the apartment where the criminal was hiding.

In Odesa, a suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Hanul - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Odesa: the man suspected of murdering the activist has been detained. In the apartment where he was hiding, the weapon with which the crime was allegedly committed was found.

- Klymenko wrote.

Context

In Odesa, in the middle of the day, an unknown man shot at Demyan Hanul. The man died.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.

Klymenko stated that he had been informed of the information that had been collected as of now. There are specific leads. Police operatives and investigators are working to identify and detain the shooter. He noted that the information that the shooter was dressed in military uniform is not true. 

The murder of activist Demyan Hanul, who was shot dead in Odesa today, March 14, by an unknown man, has been opened as a criminal proceeding. The incident is classified as premeditated murder committed to order.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HANUL

Demyan Hanul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov for building up the Odesa coast.

Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others.  In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletskyi wanted to take Hanul on bail. The criminal case was left open, and the then head of the Odesa region police, Dmytro Holovin, who in 2019 was suspected of misappropriating state property, is the victim in it.

In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at a car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began firing back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats and later burned it at a service station.

On May 4, 2023, in Odesa, unknown persons in military uniform beat Hanul, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the alleged involvement of servicemen in the beating.

The activist was also seen among the attackers at the LGBT march.

The activist asked the SBU back in July 2024 to provide him with protection, as he began to receive threats.

Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives to the network and assigned a reward of up to 10 thousand for attacking him. USD.

In the Russian Federation, Hanul was arrested in absentia under several criminal articles.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

