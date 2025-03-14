In Odesa, a suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Hanul - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported the arrest of a suspect in the murder of activist Hanul. Weapons were found in the apartment where the criminal was hiding.
Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.
Odesa: the man suspected of murdering the activist has been detained. In the apartment where he was hiding, the weapon with which the crime was allegedly committed was found.
Context
In Odesa, in the middle of the day, an unknown man shot at Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
Klymenko stated that he had been informed of the information that had been collected as of now. There are specific leads. Police operatives and investigators are working to identify and detain the shooter. He noted that the information that the shooter was dressed in military uniform is not true.
The murder of activist Demyan Hanul, who was shot dead in Odesa today, March 14, by an unknown man, has been opened as a criminal proceeding. The incident is classified as premeditated murder committed to order.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HANUL
Demyan Hanul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov for building up the Odesa coast.
Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletskyi wanted to take Hanul on bail. The criminal case was left open, and the then head of the Odesa region police, Dmytro Holovin, who in 2019 was suspected of misappropriating state property, is the victim in it.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at a car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began firing back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, in Odesa, unknown persons in military uniform beat Hanul, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the alleged involvement of servicemen in the beating.
The activist was also seen among the attackers at the LGBT march.
The activist asked the SBU back in July 2024 to provide him with protection, as he began to receive threats.
Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives to the network and assigned a reward of up to 10 thousand for attacking him. USD.
In the Russian Federation, Hanul was arrested in absentia under several criminal articles.