In Chernihiv, the fire was localized after the aggressor's strike on a residential high-rise building
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, terrorists hit a nine-story residential building, the fire has been localized. A car caught fire in the parking lot, but there were no casualties among the residents. Emergency services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
Rescuers have localized the fire in Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reports UNN.
Details
Terrorists struck a nine-story residential building in Chernihiv. Due to this attack, a car parked in the parking lot caught fire. The fire has been localized.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the residents. At the same time, rescue services continue to inspect the area and provide necessary assistance.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been deployed to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the official end of the alarm.
Reminder
Earlier, it was reported that a residential building was hit in Chernihiv. As a result of the strike, a car parked nearby caught fire.
In Chernihiv, shelling damaged a multi-story building, a car is on fire nearby15.03.25, 03:46 • 85882 views