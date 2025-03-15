Train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations has been stopped in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Subway train traffic on the red line has been temporarily suspended in Kyiv due to an accident on the Darnytskyi overpass. Traffic is expected to resume in 4-5 hours, 6 stations are closed.
In Kyiv, train traffic has been temporarily suspended on the section between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations on the red line of the subway. Also, 6 ground stations remain closed to passengers. This is reported by the KMDA, reports UNN.
Details
The reason was an accident during the dismantling of elements of the Darnytskyi overpass, when one of the structural elements fell on the tracks, partially damaging them. Relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the damage.
Work is ongoing, and according to preliminary estimates, it may take 4 to 5 hours to fully restore train traffic. An update on the resumption of traffic will be provided.
The subway management apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks passengers to pay attention to updates.
