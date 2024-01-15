Philippines to develop islands in South China Sea - military chief

The Philippines will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more suitable for deploying troops. Reuters writes about this with reference to the military chief of Manila, Romeo Browner, reports UNN.

Details

The Philippines occupies nine sites in the South China Sea and considers them part of its exclusive economic zone.

We would like to improve all nine, especially the islands we have occupied - Brauner said.

Among them is Thitu Island, the largest and most strategically important island in the South China Sea. Known locally as Pag-asa, Thitu lies about 300 miles (480 km) west of the Philippine province of Palawan.

According to him, the military wants to bring a desalination plant for troops living aboard a warship that the Philippines deliberately ran aground near the island in 1999 to assert its sovereignty.

According to Browner, plans to modernize the armed forces also include the acquisition of more ships, radars and aircraft, as the Philippines shifts its focus from internal defense to territorial defense.

Context

The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, which claim territory in the South China Sea and exchange accusations of aggressive behavior in the strategic waterway.

In addition to the Philippines and China, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims to sovereignty in the South China Sea.

