What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Philippines remains open to diplomacy with China: National Security Adviser

Philippines remains open to diplomacy with China: National Security Adviser

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22840 views

The Philippines is open to peacefully resolving disputes with China in the South China Sea amid recent joint patrols with the United States, National Security Adviser Ano said.

The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and believes that the two countries can resolve disputes over the South China Sea through peaceful dialogue. This was stated by Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and reaffirms its commitment to fostering good relations with all countries. We believe that through peaceful dialogue and respect for international law, we can reach a settlement that serves the best interests of all parties involved in the region

- Eduardo Ano said.

Eduardo Ano's remarks came after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday called the recent joint patrol of the South China Sea by the United States and the Philippines "provocative" and "irresponsible.

Joint patrols of the South China Sea with the United States and potential future activities with other allies demonstrate our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and to promoting peace and stability in the region

- Ano added.

Four ships of the Philippine Navy and four ships of the US Indo-Pacific Fleet, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, participated in the two-day naval exercise. Two Chinese navy ships followed the Philippine and American ships.

The joint patrol was the second that the Philippines and the United States have conducted in less than two months in the South China Sea, where tensions are escalating over disputed territorial claims.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, which sees more than $3 trillion worth of shipping traffic annually. China's claims to sovereignty overlap with territorial waters claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague declared that China's claims had no legal basis. China rejected this decision.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

