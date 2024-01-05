Philippines remains open to diplomacy with China: National Security Adviser

The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and believes that the two countries can resolve disputes over the South China Sea through peaceful dialogue. This was stated by Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Eduardo Ano's remarks came after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday called the recent joint patrol of the South China Sea by the United States and the Philippines "provocative" and "irresponsible.

Joint patrols of the South China Sea with the United States and potential future activities with other allies demonstrate our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and to promoting peace and stability in the region - Ano added.

Four ships of the Philippine Navy and four ships of the US Indo-Pacific Fleet, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, participated in the two-day naval exercise. Two Chinese navy ships followed the Philippine and American ships.

The joint patrol was the second that the Philippines and the United States have conducted in less than two months in the South China Sea, where tensions are escalating over disputed territorial claims.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, which sees more than $3 trillion worth of shipping traffic annually. China's claims to sovereignty overlap with territorial waters claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague declared that China's claims had no legal basis. China rejected this decision.

