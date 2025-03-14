“I was a little sarcastic”: Trump on ending the war in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that his promise of a quick end to the war in Ukraine was sarcastic. He added that he still intends to resolve the conflict and believes he can negotiate with Putin.
US President Donald Trump said he was "a little sarcastic" when he promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, reports UNN.
"Well, I was a little sarcastic when I said that. Actually, I meant that I would like to settle it, and I think I will succeed," Trump said.
Answering the question of what the plan is if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, he answered: "bad news for this world, because so many people are dying, but I think he will be fine. I really think so. I think I know him well enough, and I think he'll be fine."
US President Donald Trump said about productive negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the day before.