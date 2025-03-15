Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine
Kyiv
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
A massive movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded in Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

A drone has been recorded in the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region. A similar threat is observed in the Sumy region, from where the UAV is moving west.
In the Poltava region, the activity of enemy equipment was noted in two directions at once: one drone is moving towards the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and the other is towards the Cherkasy region. In addition, groups of drones were recorded in the Odesa, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions, their movement vector is directed to the northwest.
Alarming signals are also coming from Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions. UAV activity has been recorded in the sky over the northern and western regions of these regions, including drones moving towards Starokostyantyniv.
The Air Force urges citizens to remain in shelters, carefully monitor official messages and not to distribute photos or videos of the work of air defense. Air defense forces are working to destroy enemy targets.
