The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
A UAV attack in Khmelnytsky region damaged a hotel and a house and evacuated 40 people. During the rescue operations, the enemy fired again, damaging a funeral home.
After the attack by Russian drones on Khmelnytsky region, three people were hospitalized due to stress-related health problems. Their condition is satisfactory and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Starokonstantinov, Pyriatyn and Uman.
On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. High-speed targets were spotted at Starokostiantyniv and Kyiv, and explosions were reported in the capital and in Khmelnytskyi.
The Ukrainian Air Force clarified that Russia launched two Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov, not four as previously reported. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region after a warning.
Explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the launch of four Kinzhal missiles from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region.
Ukrainian Air Force aircraft were warned of a high-speed target on Kremenchuk. Two MiG-31Ks were spotted taking off from an airfield in Russia and launching “Daggers”, and 4 missiles were warned of Starokonstantinov.
Kinzhal missiles were launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov. Four missiles are reported heading toward the city, and residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of three X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation. The missiles were aimed at Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region.
Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region, and air alert is declared in many regions, including Kyiv, amid a missile threat.
The explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region around 4:00 a. m. on June 7, probably caused by Russian cruise missiles and combat drones targeting the area.
A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet launches a Kinzhal missile from the Savasleyka airfield in the direction of Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine and an air alert was issued due to reports of attack drones moving in the direction of Starokonstantinov.
A 32-year-old man was injured in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of a grenade fuse explosion. The device exploded in his hands, and the man was hospitalized.
On Friday morning, explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region, allegedly due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which led to power outages in several towns and villages.
In the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine, explosions were reported in the context of an air raid and suspected movement of Shahid drones in the direction of Starokonstantinov.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of several drones flying in the south of Khmelnytsky and Kharkiv regions.