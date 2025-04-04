Starokostiantyniv

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15466 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28111 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64528 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122418 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391664 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244199 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.

Society • March 14, 11:36 PM • 80781 views

In Khmelnytsky region enemy struck again during rescue operations: SES shows the consequences

A UAV attack in Khmelnytsky region damaged a hotel and a house and evacuated 40 people. During the rescue operations, the enemy fired again, damaging a funeral home.

War • October 24, 09:39 AM • 14971 views

Health deteriorated due to stress: three people hospitalized in Khmelnytsky region after Russian attack

After the attack by Russian drones on Khmelnytsky region, three people were hospitalized due to stress-related health problems. Their condition is satisfactory and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

War • October 24, 08:59 AM • 17941 views

Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi amid warning by Ukrainian Air Force of threat of enemy drones

Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of attack drones in Starokonstantinov, Pyriatyn and Uman.

War • October 19, 08:16 AM • 30515 views

Two Kinzhals and 32 attack drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.

War • October 7, 08:20 AM • 17762 views

Air alert in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. Explosions reported in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky region

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. High-speed targets were spotted at Starokostiantyniv and Kyiv, and explosions were reported in the capital and in Khmelnytskyi.

War • October 7, 05:37 AM • 14915 views

Not four, but two “Daggers”: the Air Force clarified the enemy attack in the direction of Starokonstantinov

The Ukrainian Air Force clarified that Russia launched two Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov, not four as previously reported. Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region after a warning.

War • September 27, 02:24 PM • 43929 views

Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi after warning of Kinzhal missile launch

Explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the launch of four Kinzhal missiles from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region.

War • September 27, 02:08 PM • 16714 views

Air Force warns of high-speed enemy target at Kremenchuk

Ukrainian Air Force aircraft were warned of a high-speed target on Kremenchuk. Two MiG-31Ks were spotted taking off from an airfield in Russia and launching “Daggers”, and 4 missiles were warned of Starokonstantinov.

War • September 27, 02:07 PM • 16241 views

Ukrainian Air Force warns of “Dagger” missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov

Kinzhal missiles were launched from the south in the direction of Starokonstantinov. Four missiles are reported heading toward the city, and residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.

War • September 27, 02:03 PM • 16922 views

During the day, Russia fired three Kinzhal missiles in the direction of Starokonstantinov - Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of three X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation. The missiles were aimed at Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region.

War • September 26, 10:10 AM • 59312 views

Explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region - media

Explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region, and air alert is declared in many regions, including Kyiv, amid a missile threat.

War • July 11, 06:07 PM • 24380 views

Explosions were heard in Khmelnitsky region

The explosions occurred in the Khmelnitsky region around 4:00 a. m. on June 7, probably caused by Russian cruise missiles and combat drones targeting the area.

War • June 7, 01:23 AM • 33865 views

Russians launch "Dagger" from MiG-31K fighter jet

A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet launches a Kinzhal missile from the Savasleyka airfield in the direction of Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region.

War • May 26, 01:54 AM • 82939 views

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region

Explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine and an air alert was issued due to reports of attack drones moving in the direction of Starokonstantinov.

War • May 26, 01:34 AM • 62451 views

A man was injured in Khmelnytskyi as a result of a grenade fuse explosion: he was hospitalized

A 32-year-old man was injured in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of a grenade fuse explosion. The device exploded in his hands, and the man was hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • May 3, 11:45 AM • 20580 views

Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region

On Friday morning, explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region, allegedly due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which led to power outages in several towns and villages.

Society • March 22, 03:40 AM • 47437 views

Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region

In the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine, explosions were reported in the context of an air raid and suspected movement of Shahid drones in the direction of Starokonstantinov.

War • March 14, 08:26 PM • 80610 views

Several groups of drones spotted in southern Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of several drones flying in the south of Khmelnytsky and Kharkiv regions.

War • March 5, 10:46 PM • 100860 views