In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21461 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51906 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 232074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181334 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224504 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250066 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155927 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Several groups of drones spotted in southern Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100860 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the detection of several drones flying in the south of Khmelnytsky and Kharkiv regions.

Several groups of drones spotted in southern Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions

The movement of drones was recorded in the south of Khmelnytsky and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force reports the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the south of Khmelnytskyi region, in the direction of Starokonstantyniv. Several new groups of UAVs have also been spotted in Kharkiv region moving southwest.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Starokostiantyniv
Khmelnytsky
Kharkiv
