Several groups of drones spotted in southern Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions

The movement of drones was recorded in the south of Khmelnytsky and Kharkiv regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force reports the detection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the south of Khmelnytskyi region, in the direction of Starokonstantyniv. Several new groups of UAVs have also been spotted in Kharkiv region moving southwest.

