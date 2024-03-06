Ukrainian military spots russian drones over Ukrainian territory

The movement of russian drones on the territory of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention:

UAV in Chernihiv region - heading towards Kyiv region.

A group of "Shaheds" in Poltava region - heading northwest.

"Shaheds" in Kherson region - in the direction of Mykolaiv region.

2 groups of "Shahed" in Mykolaiv region - heading for Kirovohrad region.

"Shaheds" in Vinnytsia region - heading towards Khmelnytsky region.

Several new groups of UAVs from the Black Sea are approaching Odesa.

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of possible drone attacks from the Black Sea