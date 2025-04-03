Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11013 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162929 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102977 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339315 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171950 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143845 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195838 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124363 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108076 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11013 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80442 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98798 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155300 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19281 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21144 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34425 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43956 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133954 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124891 views

Nintendo announced the release of Switch 2 on June 5 at a price of $449.99. The console will have a 7.9-inch screen, improved Joy-Cons, and an exclusive Mario Kart World game.

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

The Japanese company Nintendo has shared details about the new Switch 2 portable console - it will go on wide sale in early June this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

After the presentation, Nintendo finally announced key information about Switch 2: in particular, when it will be released. Switch 2 will go on sale on June 5 at a price of $449.99.

The new generation of portable consoles boasts not only a larger 7.9-inch screen and updated Joy-Con controllers, but also the game Mario Kart World - it will be released exclusively for Switch 2 on June 5. This game has an open world mode and atmospheric effects that depend on "time of day and weather conditions." A separate kit with the new Mario Kart World game will also be available for $499.99.

Switch 2 will be available for pre-order in North America at select retailers on April 9 and in European markets on April 8. Nintendo has set the base price of Switch 2 at £395.99 in the UK and €469.99 in Germany. The console will come bundled with Joy-Con 2 controllers, a Switch 2 dock, an HDMI cable, a USB-C charging cable, and a Switch 2 AC adapter.

Nintendo also revealed more details about the Switch 2 hardware during a special broadcast. The Switch 2 will come with a 1080p 120Hz screen, a 4K dock that scales games for TV, and Joy-Con 2 controllers that can function as a mouse. It also has 256GB of built-in storage, compared to 32GB on the original Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Online app will also receive some updates: first, it will have a new name - Nintendo Switch App. Secondly, there will be a new section called "Zelda Notes". It can be used while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Supplement

According to Forbes, the new Nintendo Switch 2 console will get performance at the level of PS4 Pro, but this will be in docked mode. At the same time, in portable mode, the power will be lower, at the level of the basic PS4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
Forbes
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86