Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console
Kyiv • UNN
Nintendo announced the release of Switch 2 on June 5 at a price of $449.99. The console will have a 7.9-inch screen, improved Joy-Cons, and an exclusive Mario Kart World game.
The Japanese company Nintendo has shared details about the new Switch 2 portable console - it will go on wide sale in early June this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.
Details
After the presentation, Nintendo finally announced key information about Switch 2: in particular, when it will be released. Switch 2 will go on sale on June 5 at a price of $449.99.
The new generation of portable consoles boasts not only a larger 7.9-inch screen and updated Joy-Con controllers, but also the game Mario Kart World - it will be released exclusively for Switch 2 on June 5. This game has an open world mode and atmospheric effects that depend on "time of day and weather conditions." A separate kit with the new Mario Kart World game will also be available for $499.99.
Switch 2 will be available for pre-order in North America at select retailers on April 9 and in European markets on April 8. Nintendo has set the base price of Switch 2 at £395.99 in the UK and €469.99 in Germany. The console will come bundled with Joy-Con 2 controllers, a Switch 2 dock, an HDMI cable, a USB-C charging cable, and a Switch 2 AC adapter.
Nintendo also revealed more details about the Switch 2 hardware during a special broadcast. The Switch 2 will come with a 1080p 120Hz screen, a 4K dock that scales games for TV, and Joy-Con 2 controllers that can function as a mouse. It also has 256GB of built-in storage, compared to 32GB on the original Switch.
The Nintendo Switch Online app will also receive some updates: first, it will have a new name - Nintendo Switch App. Secondly, there will be a new section called "Zelda Notes". It can be used while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.
Supplement
According to Forbes, the new Nintendo Switch 2 console will get performance at the level of PS4 Pro, but this will be in docked mode. At the same time, in portable mode, the power will be lower, at the level of the basic PS4.