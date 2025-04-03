At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10027 views

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97500 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161856 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102338 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338553 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171630 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143629 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195757 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124243 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108049 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 132954 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 42936 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154024 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33381 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79022 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154375 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19098 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 20968 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33678 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43224 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133238 views
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214207 views

In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

At least 4 dead and as many injured in the US due to a tornado that swept through part of the country. Dozens of cars went under water on the streets of Indianapolis. Houses were destroyed in Arkansas, and 200,000 Americans were left without electricity in Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri. This is reported by CNN writes UNN.

Details

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the tornado was active in northern Alabama, eastern Kentucky, northern Mississippi, and central Tennessee until 6 a.m. Kyiv time on Thursday. About 6 million people live in these regions. In total, 15 million people from Ohio to Mississippi were in the tornado zone.

One person killed in tornado in Missouri

It has been confirmed that one person died in Cape Girardeau as a result of a severe storm, although the circumstances remain unclear. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it could not yet confirm whether the death was caused by the severe storm and more details would be provided later.

Three people were rescued near Indianapolis

As a result of the collapse of a warehouse due to a tornado near Indianapolis, two people went missing and one was trapped, from where he was released by firefighters. The missing people were found by colleagues, and the third man was taken to a trauma hospital in downtown Indianapolis. His condition remains unknown.

The person trapped was awake and alert throughout the rescue operation. The crews worked diligently throughout the process to extract the person

- said Brownsburg Fire Department representative Camric Holding.

Police also reported that cars were submerged in Indianapolis after a severe storm. None of the drivers were injured, but local police warned people not to risk their car or their lives by driving into the water.

Turn around, don't drown. Never drive through flood waters

- says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Church collapses in Kentucky due to tornado

Four people who were sheltering in a van near a church in Ballard County, Kentucky, that was damaged by a tornado were injured.

All four people were taken to a local hospital, three with life-threatening injuries and one in critical condition

- reports the local emergency management agency in a Facebook post.

Radio tower collapses as tornado sweeps through Indiana

A tornado passed through Carmel, Indiana, on Wednesday evening, collapsing a large radio tower in the center of the city and tearing off the facade of a building.

One video shows trees being uprooted from the ground in eastern Carmel.

Destroyed houses in Arkansas, one person injured.

Severe storms affected several cities in Craighead County, including Bay, Lake City, Monette, Cash and Bono.

According to County Administrator Shrader, several homes were damaged in Monette, and rescuers assisted two people who were trapped in a building.

Another person was injured in a semi-truck rollover, the county administration said.

Lake City also suffered serious damage, which is currently "unspecified", damage assessment is ongoing. There are also no reports of damage in Cash, Bono and Bay at this time. There are no reports of storm-related deaths in the county.

Our teams are actively assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents

- said Shrader.

More than 200,000 Americans in four states are without power

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 200,000 customers were left without power in Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri due to the tornado.

  • Indiana: 146,577 consumers;
    • Arkansas: 31,529;
      • Missouri: 17,882;
        • Mississippi: 12,974.

          Earlier, UNN reported that powerful tornadoes and torrential rains passed through the central and southern states of the United States, causing serious damage in several regions.

          At least 15 tornado events have been recorded. The storm brought strong winds, hail and rain, which broke power lines, damaged buildings and trees. In some areas, rainfall may reach 38 cm, raising serious concerns about possible flooding and river overflows. The situation is expected to worsen by the end of the week as the storm continues to move east.

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          News of the WorldPublications
          Kentucky
          Tennessee
          Arkansas
          Missouri
          Ohio
          Alabama
          Indiana
          United States
