At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country
Kyiv • UNN
In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.
At least 4 dead and as many injured in the US due to a tornado that swept through part of the country. Dozens of cars went under water on the streets of Indianapolis. Houses were destroyed in Arkansas, and 200,000 Americans were left without electricity in Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri. This is reported by CNN writes UNN.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, the tornado was active in northern Alabama, eastern Kentucky, northern Mississippi, and central Tennessee until 6 a.m. Kyiv time on Thursday. About 6 million people live in these regions. In total, 15 million people from Ohio to Mississippi were in the tornado zone.
One person killed in tornado in Missouri
It has been confirmed that one person died in Cape Girardeau as a result of a severe storm, although the circumstances remain unclear. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it could not yet confirm whether the death was caused by the severe storm and more details would be provided later.
Three people were rescued near Indianapolis
As a result of the collapse of a warehouse due to a tornado near Indianapolis, two people went missing and one was trapped, from where he was released by firefighters. The missing people were found by colleagues, and the third man was taken to a trauma hospital in downtown Indianapolis. His condition remains unknown.
The person trapped was awake and alert throughout the rescue operation. The crews worked diligently throughout the process to extract the person
Police also reported that cars were submerged in Indianapolis after a severe storm. None of the drivers were injured, but local police warned people not to risk their car or their lives by driving into the water.
Turn around, don't drown. Never drive through flood waters
Church collapses in Kentucky due to tornado
Four people who were sheltering in a van near a church in Ballard County, Kentucky, that was damaged by a tornado were injured.
All four people were taken to a local hospital, three with life-threatening injuries and one in critical condition
Radio tower collapses as tornado sweeps through Indiana
A tornado passed through Carmel, Indiana, on Wednesday evening, collapsing a large radio tower in the center of the city and tearing off the facade of a building.
One video shows trees being uprooted from the ground in eastern Carmel.
Destroyed houses in Arkansas, one person injured.
Severe storms affected several cities in Craighead County, including Bay, Lake City, Monette, Cash and Bono.
According to County Administrator Shrader, several homes were damaged in Monette, and rescuers assisted two people who were trapped in a building.
Another person was injured in a semi-truck rollover, the county administration said.
Lake City also suffered serious damage, which is currently "unspecified", damage assessment is ongoing. There are also no reports of damage in Cash, Bono and Bay at this time. There are no reports of storm-related deaths in the county.
Our teams are actively assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating response efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents
More than 200,000 Americans in four states are without power
According to PowerOutage.US, more than 200,000 customers were left without power in Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri due to the tornado.
- Indiana: 146,577 consumers;
- Arkansas: 31,529;
- Missouri: 17,882;
- Mississippi: 12,974.
Earlier, UNN reported that powerful tornadoes and torrential rains passed through the central and southern states of the United States, causing serious damage in several regions.
At least 15 tornado events have been recorded. The storm brought strong winds, hail and rain, which broke power lines, damaged buildings and trees. In some areas, rainfall may reach 38 cm, raising serious concerns about possible flooding and river overflows. The situation is expected to worsen by the end of the week as the storm continues to move east.