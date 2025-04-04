In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.
Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.
The Republicans have 212 seats against 200 for the Democrats, with 218 needed to control the House of Representatives. The final result depends on 23 districts where the vote count is still ongoing.
The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.
The Republican Party gained 51 seats in the US Senate after winning in West Virginia and Ohio. This gives Trump's party control of at least one chamber of Congress and the ability to influence the appointment of judges.
Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.
Investors on global markets are awaiting the results of the US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. A Republican victory could affect inflation and interest rates due to their policy of tariffs and tax cuts.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J. D. Vance will debate as Democratic and Republican vice presidential candidates.
An unknown person opened fire on a US Democratic Party campaign office in the suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona. Police found bullet holes in the doors and windows, no one was injured, and the incident is being investigated as a property crime.
In Columbus, Ohio, a police officer has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Takia Young was shot and killed while trying to escape after being suspected of shoplifting.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has challenged Donald Trump to a debate before the November elections.
A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.
Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.