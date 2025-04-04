$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12731 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22352 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61171 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207905 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119403 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386827 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251934 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307185 views
News by theme

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.

News of the World • April 3, 07:38 AM • 214468 views

Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.

News of the World • January 21, 07:51 AM • 26791 views

Will the Republicans control the US House of Representatives: what do the calculations say

The Republicans have 212 seats against 200 for the Democrats, with 218 needed to control the House of Representatives. The final result depends on 23 districts where the vote count is still ongoing.

News of the World • November 8, 02:53 PM • 16858 views

Black Americans receive mysterious racist messages after the election

The FBI is investigating a series of anonymous racist messages sent to black citizens in various US states after Trump's victory. The messages contain references to slavery and have caused nationwide concern.

News of the World • November 8, 08:14 AM • 18086 views

Republicans take control of the US Senate - Reuters

The Republican Party gained 51 seats in the US Senate after winning in West Virginia and Ohio. This gives Trump's party control of at least one chamber of Congress and the ability to influence the appointment of judges.

News of the World • November 6, 06:57 AM • 19310 views

Almost all polling stations in the US have closed: preliminary results

Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.

News of the World • November 6, 12:59 AM • 25634 views

Investors prepare for US election results as Wall Street mood remains feverish - FT

Investors on global markets are awaiting the results of the US presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. A Republican victory could affect inflation and interest rates due to their policy of tariffs and tax cuts.

Economy • November 5, 05:09 PM • 57040 views

US vice presidential candidates to hold televised debate today - media

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J. D. Vance will debate as Democratic and Republican vice presidential candidates.

News of the World • October 1, 02:05 PM • 17401 views

Arizona office of the US Democratic Party was shot at

An unknown person opened fire on a US Democratic Party campaign office in the suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona. Police found bullet holes in the doors and windows, no one was injured, and the incident is being investigated as a property crime.

News of the World • September 25, 03:07 AM • 61139 views

US police officer charged with murder of pregnant woman

In Columbus, Ohio, a police officer has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Takia Young was shot and killed while trying to escape after being suspected of shoplifting.

Society • August 14, 03:45 AM • 24900 views

“Say it to my face": Harris challenges Trump to debate her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has challenged Donald Trump to a debate before the November elections.

News of the World • July 31, 06:44 AM • 17535 views

Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley - former Clinton adviser

A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.

News of the World • July 26, 08:35 AM • 17877 views

J.D. Vance officially becomes Trump's vice presidential candidate

Ohio Senator J. D. Vance has accepted the Republican Party's nomination for vice president of the United States. The 39-year-old Vance spoke at the party convention, describing his path and vision of the country's future.

News of the World • July 18, 08:44 AM • 16787 views