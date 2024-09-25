Arizona office of the US Democratic Party was shot at

An unidentified gunman opened fire on a Democratic Party campaign office in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, causing damage. No one was injured. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Police said that the damage was discovered early on Monday, September 23, and the incident is being investigated as a property crime, as no one was in the office when the shots were fired.

On the same day, Phoenix TV showed a video showing two bullet holes in the door and two more in the windows of the office.

We are grateful to the police for their quick arrival at the scene. We are fortunate that no one was present and no one was injured, said Arizona Democratic Party campaign coordinator Sean McEnerney.

