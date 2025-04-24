Rescue operations continue at the site of the missile strike in Kyiv: details

Rescuers continue emergency rescue operations at the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the work, 1280 cubic meters of construction waste have been dismantled and removed.

9 damaged cars were evacuated with the help of robotic equipment - the message says.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, after the Russian strike, the number of victims increased to 12, rescuers unblocked 2 more bodies from under the rubble. Emergency workers involved robotic equipment in emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Thanks to modern engineering solutions, rescuers effectively and safely dismantle debris, remove damaged cars and fragments of building structures.

