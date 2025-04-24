$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10116 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians used a ballistic missile produced by North Korea. Clearing of debris is underway after the Russian missile strike.

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are checking all the details. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that the clearing of debris is still ongoing in Kyiv after the Russian missile strike. Relatives and friends of people who may be under the rubble of the building are there - at the scene of the rescue operation. Rescuers, emergency services, all those who help, will work until they find out the fate of every person who may have been injured.

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are checking all the details. If the information about the production of this missile in North Korea is confirmed, it will be another proof of the criminal alliance between Russia and Pyongyang. They kill people and mock life together - this is the only meaning of their cooperation. Russia constantly uses such weapons - missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang got the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly in real war conditions 

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

The President of Ukraine noted that no country in the world should be left alone against such threats.

Today alone, the Russian army used more than 200 means of destruction - missiles and attack drones - in a massive attack against our cities, against our civilians. As of this time, more than 100 people have been injured, 12 people have been killed. My condolences... 

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, real pressure on Russia is needed to stop this. Even in the midst of international diplomatic efforts to stop this war, Russia continues to kill civilians. This means that Putin is not afraid.

A complete and unconditional cessation of strikes is needed, and Russia must agree to this. This war must be ended fairly. And to really guarantee the safety of our people, we need to strengthen our air shield. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps. The cooperation of states that value people and life must stop the alliances of murderers 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12, rescuers recover two more bodies from under the rubble24.04.25, 17:36 • 6344 views

Earlier, UNN reported on first details of the combined enemy attack on the night of April 24. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
