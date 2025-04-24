Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12, rescuers recover two more bodies from under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers unblocked 2 more bodies from under the rubble, increasing the number of dead to 12. A day of mourning has been declared in the city.
In Kyiv, after the Russian strike, the number of victims has risen to 12, rescuers have recovered 2 more bodies from under the rubble. This was announced by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
Rescuers have recovered 2 more bodies from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district. We now have 12 dead
According to him, work is ongoing at the site to eliminate the consequences.
According to the SES, rescuers involved robotic equipment in emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where the consequences of a Russian missile strike are being eliminated
Thanks to modern engineering solutions, rescuers are effectively and safely clearing debris, removing damaged vehicles and fragments of building structures.
Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the enemy's combined attack at night, April 24.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.