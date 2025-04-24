$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15538 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34982 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 73012 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128798 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159770 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221554 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107887 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182491 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61403 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42868 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12, rescuers recover two more bodies from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2474 views

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers unblocked 2 more bodies from under the rubble, increasing the number of dead to 12. A day of mourning has been declared in the city.

Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12, rescuers recover two more bodies from under the rubble

In Kyiv, after the Russian strike, the number of victims has risen to 12, rescuers have recovered 2 more bodies from under the rubble. This was announced by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Rescuers have recovered 2 more bodies from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district. We now have 12 dead

- said Tkachenko.

According to him, work is ongoing at the site to eliminate the consequences.

Russian strike on Kyiv: energy workers have already managed to restore electricity to 300 families24.04.25, 16:22 • 3930 views

Add

According to the SES, rescuers involved robotic equipment in emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where the consequences of a Russian missile strike are being eliminated

Thanks to modern engineering solutions, rescuers are effectively and safely clearing debris, removing damaged vehicles and fragments of building structures.

Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the enemy's combined attack at night, April 24.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
