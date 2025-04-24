$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9706 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22326 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62345 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117723 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149418 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209362 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104912 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176254 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60800 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42628 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian strike on Kyiv: energy workers have already managed to restore electricity to 300 families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

At night, Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones, some Kyiv residents are without electricity. DTEK energy workers are restoring power supply, already restored electricity to 300 families.

Russian strike on Kyiv: energy workers have already managed to restore electricity to 300 families

Tonight, Russia launched a coordinated attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones, leaving some residents of the capital without power. Energy workers are carrying out restoration work, DTEK reported, writes UNN.

Due to the shelling by Russian occupiers, some residents of Kyiv were left without electricity. Immediately after receiving permission from the SES and the police, energy workers began restoration work 

- DTEK reported.

It is reported that as of 12:00, energy workers managed to restore power to 300 families. It is noted that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home.

We thank the residents of the capital for their understanding and support 

- DTEK noted.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the enemy's combined attack at night, April 24. As a result of this attack by the Russians on Kyiv, 8 people died, including two children. More than 70 were injured, including six children.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

"Tomorrow, April 25, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," - reported Kyiv Mayor Klitschko.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
DTEK
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
