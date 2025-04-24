Russian strike on Kyiv: energy workers have already managed to restore electricity to 300 families

Tonight, Russia launched a coordinated attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones, leaving some residents of the capital without power. Energy workers are carrying out restoration work, DTEK reported, writes UNN.

Due to the shelling by Russian occupiers, some residents of Kyiv were left without electricity. Immediately after receiving permission from the SES and the police, energy workers began restoration work - DTEK reported.

It is reported that as of 12:00, energy workers managed to restore power to 300 families. It is noted that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home.

We thank the residents of the capital for their understanding and support - DTEK noted.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the enemy's combined attack at night, April 24. As a result of this attack by the Russians on Kyiv, 8 people died, including two children. More than 70 were injured, including six children.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

"Tomorrow, April 25, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," - reported Kyiv Mayor Klitschko.