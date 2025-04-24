Britain may cancel plans to send thousands of troops to Ukraine. The Times writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to sources of the publication, London considers it "too risky" to send ground forces due to the risk of a wider conflict in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

Britain and Europe will no longer have ground forces to guard key cities, ports and nuclear power plants to ensure peace - the article says.

At the same time, according to the publication, there is hope that this change in military support for Ukraine may lead to Moscow "shifting its red lines to reach a peace agreement." Instead, attention within the framework of Ukraine's security commitments will be focused on the reconstruction and rearmament of the Ukrainian army with air and sea protection.

British and French military instructors will be sent to Western Ukraine. In this way, the obligation to deploy forces inside the country would be fulfilled, but they would not be near the front line, guarding key facilities, or protecting Ukrainian soldiers - the authors note.

It is also indicated that, according to the plans, Turkey will play its role in maritime security.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's press secretary said that "Ukraine should decide its own future" after US Vice President Jay Dee Vance's ultimatum that the US will withdraw from negotiations if a peace agreement with Russia is not agreed. At the same time, according to him, Britain "will never leave Ukraine."

