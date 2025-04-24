Britain may cancel plans to send troops to Ukraine - The Times

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10134 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26085 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44445 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62199 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157319 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178828 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250466 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110854 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198376 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
63%
746 mm
Popular news

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81491 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 40463 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26056 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

02:45 PM • 13084 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17192 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81712 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250466 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 144644 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 198375 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 148959 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 17353 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 26208 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 62621 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 92919 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 57942 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Britain may cancel plans to send troops to Ukraine - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2780 views

Due to the risk of escalating the conflict, Britain is reviewing plans to send troops to Ukraine. Attention will be focused on rearming the army and reconstruction.

Britain may cancel plans to send troops to Ukraine - The Times

Britain may cancel plans to send thousands of troops to Ukraine. The Times writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to sources of the publication, London considers it "too risky" to send ground forces due to the risk of a wider conflict in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

Britain and Europe will no longer have ground forces to guard key cities, ports and nuclear power plants to ensure peace

- the article says.

At the same time, according to the publication, there is hope that this change in military support for Ukraine may lead to Moscow "shifting its red lines to reach a peace agreement." Instead, attention within the framework of Ukraine's security commitments will be focused on the reconstruction and rearmament of the Ukrainian army with air and sea protection.

British and French military instructors will be sent to Western Ukraine. In this way, the obligation to deploy forces inside the country would be fulfilled, but they would not be near the front line, guarding key facilities, or protecting Ukrainian soldiers

- the authors note.

It is also indicated that, according to the plans, Turkey will play its role in maritime security.

Let us remind you

A few days ago, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's press secretary said that "Ukraine should decide its own future" after US Vice President Jay Dee Vance's ultimatum that the US will withdraw from negotiations if a peace agreement with Russia is not agreed. At the same time, according to him, Britain "will never leave Ukraine."

""These are not the actions of a man of peace": Great Britain condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine"24.04.25, 14:32 • 3992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
United Kingdom
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$93,393.00
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,346.71
Ethereum
$1,763.72