""These are not the actions of a man of peace": Great Britain condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine"

The UK has condemned Russia's mass attack on Ukraine, which killed and injured civilians.

This was reported by David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, UNN reports.

We condemn Russia's latest military attack on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which has killed and injured dozens of civilians. - the statement reads.

The official also emphasized that the night attack coincided with negotiations in London, where Ukrainian representatives were to resolve the conflict.

While Ukrainian ministers were in London working for peace, Putin's Russia attacked the Ukrainian people. These are not the actions of a man of peace. - adds Lammy.

