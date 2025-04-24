HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 216 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15224 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37704 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55653 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150404 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174981 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243782 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110401 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194334 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62087 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59737 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71679 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 35162 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19191 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10199 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71842 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243782 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 140298 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 194334 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 145333 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10303 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19306 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59838 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 91471 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 56610 views
HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1430 views

HACC changed the preventive measure for ex-head of DFS Nasirov to detention. He was set a bail of UAH 40 million, although SAP asked for 75 million.

HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court took former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov into custody, and also set a bail for him in the amount of UAH 40 million, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SAP, the panel of judges of the HACC partially satisfied the request of the SAP prosecutor and changed the preventive measure for the former Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, accused of abuse of office, which caused serious consequences.

... the court changed the preventive measure for the accused in the form of bail to detention with an alternative of making a bail of UAH 40 million

- the statement reads.

The court decided to take Roman Nasirov into custody in the courtroom.

The SAPO is requesting detention for former head Nasirov with the possibility of posting bail of 75 million hryvnias. 11.04.25, 14:33 • 5908 views

Addition

Former head of the State Fiscal Service, defendant in a criminal case, Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces.

Later, the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces reported that it is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasirov's conscription into the Armed Forces, the corresponding order has been canceled, and the materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

Since 2017, the former head of the State Fiscal Service has been accused of causing more than UAH 2 billion in losses to the state by adopting a number of unfounded and illegal decisions on рассрочке of payments for the use of subsoil to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme", which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has decided to extend the preventive measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov.

The preventive measure, which is valid until June 10, 2025, also stipulates that Nasirov is also obliged to notify the court of any change in his location and refrain from communicating with certain individuals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Roman Nasirov
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
