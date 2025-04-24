HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court took former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov into custody, and also set a bail for him in the amount of UAH 40 million, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SAP, the panel of judges of the HACC partially satisfied the request of the SAP prosecutor and changed the preventive measure for the former Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, accused of abuse of office, which caused serious consequences.

... the court changed the preventive measure for the accused in the form of bail to detention with an alternative of making a bail of UAH 40 million - the statement reads.

The court decided to take Roman Nasirov into custody in the courtroom.

The SAPO is requesting detention for former head Nasirov with the possibility of posting bail of 75 million hryvnias.

Addition

Former head of the State Fiscal Service, defendant in a criminal case, Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces.

Later, the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces reported that it is investigating the circumstances of Roman Nasirov's conscription into the Armed Forces, the corresponding order has been canceled, and the materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies.

Since 2017, the former head of the State Fiscal Service has been accused of causing more than UAH 2 billion in losses to the state by adopting a number of unfounded and illegal decisions on рассрочке of payments for the use of subsoil to companies involved in the so-called "gas scheme", which is believed to have been organized by former People's Deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has decided to extend the preventive measure for the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov.

The preventive measure, which is valid until June 10, 2025, also stipulates that Nasirov is also obliged to notify the court of any change in his location and refrain from communicating with certain individuals.